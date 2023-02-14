Five things to know about Duce Staley

5. His own combine drill: Staley has had a combine drill named after him since 2020. The Duce Staley Drill tests a runner's ability to change direction in a small space. The drill is set up with three bags on the ground to form the shape of a letter T. Players step over the bags from the left side at first, then finish the drill in reverse before running up the field on either the right or left based on where a coach is lined up. Staley told the Eagles’ team website in 2020 he first created the drill in 2014 to maintain running back Darren Sproles' foot quickness after he was acquired via trade from the Saints.