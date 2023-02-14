Panthers add Duce Staley to coaching staff

22 / 36

Pittsburgh Steelers' running back Duce Staley stretches during the first day of drills at the teams training camp in Latrobe, Pa. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2005. Veteran running back Jerome Bettis expected to take it easy this season, letting Staley take most of the carries to stay fresh for the postseason. But less than a week into camp, Staley is hurting again, creating the possibility that Bettis could be in for another long season. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)