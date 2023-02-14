Panthers add Duce Staley to coaching staff

CHARLOTTE — Panthers head coach Frank Reich has added yet another veteran voice to his coaching staff, agreeing to terms with Duce Staley to serve as his running backs coach and assistant head coach.
The two worked together in Philadelphia, where they were part of the coaching staff for the Super Bowl title in the 2017 season.
The 47-year-old Staley grew up in Columbia, S.C., and starred at the University of South Carolina before his 10-year career in the NFL.
Between his days with the Eagles and Steelers (where he won a Super Bowl ring), he finished with 5,785 rushing and 24 touchdowns. He had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Eagles.
He began his coaching career with the Eagles in 2010 as an intern, and became running backs coach in 2013. He served as assistant head coach his final three years with the Eagles (2018-20) and had the same title with the Lions the last two seasons.
His hiring became official the same day they added veteran coach Jim Caldwell to the staff, adding to the experience Reich is collecting.
Staley also worked alongside new Panthers quarterbacks coach Josh McCown with the Eagles, adding to the familiarity.
Staley has 12 years of NFL coaching experience, including assistant positions with the Eagles (2011-20) and Lions (2021-22).