Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

The 36-year-old Brown spent last year as an assistant head coach/tight ends coach for the Rams under head coach Sean McVay. He was in Los Angeles for three seasons, working as assistant head coach/running backs coach during the Rams' Super Bowl run to conclude the 2021 season.

Brown, who has 12 years of coaching experience and three in the NFL, spent the early part of his coaching career in the college ranks, overseeing running backs at South Carolina, Miami (Fla.), Georgia, Wisconsin, Marshall, and Chattanooga before coaching in the NFL. Brown also served as offensive coordinator in Miami from 2016-18.

Before becoming a coach, Brown had a successful four-year stint as a college running back at Georgia from 2004-07, finishing his career as the Bulldogs' fifth-leading all-time rusher. He had a brief NFL playing career with the Falcons in 2008 and the Browns in 2009.