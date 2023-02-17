Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers made their latest addition to the coaching staff Friday, solidifying the leadership on the offensive side of the ball.
Carolina has agreed to terms with Thomas Brown to become the team's next offensive coordinator.
The hire brings in a young mind to collaborate with some of the veteran coaches Frank Reich has brought on staff, including assistant head coach Jim Caldwell and running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley.
The 36-year-old Brown spent last year as an assistant head coach/tight ends coach for the Rams under head coach Sean McVay. He was in Los Angeles for three seasons, working as assistant head coach/running backs coach during the Rams' Super Bowl run to conclude the 2021 season.
Brown, who has 12 years of coaching experience and three in the NFL, spent the early part of his coaching career in the college ranks, overseeing running backs at South Carolina, Miami (Fla.), Georgia, Wisconsin, Marshall, and Chattanooga before coaching in the NFL. Brown also served as offensive coordinator in Miami from 2016-18.
Before becoming a coach, Brown had a successful four-year stint as a college running back at Georgia from 2004-07, finishing his career as the Bulldogs' fifth-leading all-time rusher. He had a brief NFL playing career with the Falcons in 2008 and the Browns in 2009.
Brown emerged as a popular candidate for various offensive coordinator positions across the league this cycle, and he interviewed for the Texans' head coaching vacancy before they hired DeMeco Ryans.
Reich said in his introductory press conference last month he was focused on building chemistry across his staff, looking for a range of personalities and coaching styles to complement one another.
The Panthers' first head coach in franchise history with an offensive background, Reich called plays when he was the Colts' head coach from 2018-22. In his introductory press conference, Reich said that he enjoyed calling plays in Indianapolis but would "continue to re-examine" his thoughts around taking over those duties and wait to decide until making the hire.
Brown joins Caldwell, Staley, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, and passing game coordinator Parks Frazier as the new hires working with the offense. The Panthers retained offensive line coach James Campen and assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler from last year's staff.
Thomas Brown spent three seasons with the Rams from 2020-22 after a number years in the college ranks at South Carolina (2019), Miami (2016-18), Georgia (2015) and Wisconsin (2014). He played college football at Georgia and was in the NFL with the Falcons.