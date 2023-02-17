Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

Feb 17, 2023 at 06:55 PM
CHARLOTTE – The Panthers made their latest addition to the coaching staff Friday, solidifying the leadership on the offensive side of the ball.

Carolina has agreed to terms with Thomas Brown to become the team's next offensive coordinator.

The hire brings in a young mind to collaborate with some of the veteran coaches Frank Reich has brought on staff, including assistant head coach Jim Caldwell and running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley.

The 36-year-old Brown spent last year as an assistant head coach/tight ends coach for the Rams under head coach Sean McVay. He was in Los Angeles for three seasons, working as assistant head coach/running backs coach during the Rams' Super Bowl run to conclude the 2021 season.

Brown, who has 12 years of coaching experience and three in the NFL, spent the early part of his coaching career in the college ranks, overseeing running backs at South Carolina, Miami (Fla.), Georgia, Wisconsin, Marshall, and Chattanooga before coaching in the NFL. Brown also served as offensive coordinator in Miami from 2016-18.

Before becoming a coach, Brown had a successful four-year stint as a college running back at Georgia from 2004-07, finishing his career as the Bulldogs' fifth-leading all-time rusher. He had a brief NFL playing career with the Falcons in 2008 and the Browns in 2009.

Brown emerged as a popular candidate for various offensive coordinator positions across the league this cycle, and he interviewed for the Texans' head coaching vacancy before they hired DeMeco Ryans.

Reich said in his introductory press conference last month he was focused on building chemistry across his staff, looking for a range of personalities and coaching styles to complement one another.

The Panthers' first head coach in franchise history with an offensive background, Reich called plays when he was the Colts' head coach from 2018-22. In his introductory press conference, Reich said that he enjoyed calling plays in Indianapolis but would "continue to re-examine" his thoughts around taking over those duties and wait to decide until making the hire.

Brown joins Caldwell, Staley, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, and passing game coordinator Parks Frazier as the new hires working with the offense. The Panthers retained offensive line coach James Campen and assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler from last year's staff.

Best of Thomas Brown through his career

Thomas Brown spent three seasons with the Rams from 2020-22 after a number years in the college ranks at South Carolina (2019), Miami (2016-18), Georgia (2015) and Wisconsin (2014). He played college football at Georgia and was in the NFL with the Falcons.

Los Angeles Rams running back coach Thomas Brown during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Los Angeles Rams running back coach Thomas Brown during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Los Angeles Rams running back coach Thomas Brown during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Los Angeles Rams running back coach Thomas Brown during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown watches players warms u before the Rams play against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 31-14. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown watches players warms u before the Rams play against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 31-14. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Assistant head coach/tight ends Thomas Brown of the Los Angeles Rams coaches against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Cowboys won 22-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Assistant head coach/tight ends Thomas Brown of the Los Angeles Rams coaches against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Cowboys won 22-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Assistant head coach Thomas Brown of the Los Angeles Rams coaches against the Los Angeles Chargers in a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Assistant head coach Thomas Brown of the Los Angeles Rams coaches against the Los Angeles Chargers in a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown on the sideline while playing the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown on the sideline while playing the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Los Angeles Rams running back coach Thomas Brown during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Los Angeles Rams running back coach Thomas Brown during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Los Angeles Rams running back coach Thomas Brown watches during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Los Angeles Rams running back coach Thomas Brown watches during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - MAY 9: Running back Thiomas Brown #27 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during minicamp at the Falcons Complex on May 9, 2009 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Paul Abell/Getty Images)
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - MAY 9: Running back Thiomas Brown #27 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during minicamp at the Falcons Complex on May 9, 2009 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Paul Abell/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs hands the ball off to Thomas Brown #20 against the Hawai'i Warriors during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 1, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Georgia won 41-10. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs hands the ball off to Thomas Brown #20 against the Hawai'i Warriors during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 1, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Georgia won 41-10. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 14: Tailback Thomas Brown #20 of the University of Georgia Bulldogs claps during the game against the Vanderbilt University Commodores at Sanford Stadium on October 14, 2006 in Athens, Georgia. Vanderbilt won 24-22. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 14: Tailback Thomas Brown #20 of the University of Georgia Bulldogs claps during the game against the Vanderbilt University Commodores at Sanford Stadium on October 14, 2006 in Athens, Georgia. Vanderbilt won 24-22. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: Thomas Brown #20 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs the ball against the Hawai'i Warriors during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 1, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Georgia won 41-10. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: Thomas Brown #20 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs the ball against the Hawai'i Warriors during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 1, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Georgia won 41-10. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 17: Defensive end Jeremy Jarmon #99 of the Kentucky Wildcats tackles tailback Thomas Brown #20 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium on November 17, 2007 in Athens, Georgia. Georgia defeated Kentucky 24-13. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 17: Defensive end Jeremy Jarmon #99 of the Kentucky Wildcats tackles tailback Thomas Brown #20 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium on November 17, 2007 in Athens, Georgia. Georgia defeated Kentucky 24-13. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

November 10, 2007: Georgia running back Thomas Brown (20) rushes for a touchdown in the Georgia Bulldogs 45-20 victory over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland /Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)
November 10, 2007: Georgia running back Thomas Brown (20) rushes for a touchdown in the Georgia Bulldogs 45-20 victory over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland /Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

