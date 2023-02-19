Panthers agree to terms with Shawn Jefferson as wide receivers coach

Feb 18, 2023 at 07:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Shawn Jefferson
Wilfredo Lee/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continue to stack experienced help on the offensive side of the ball.

The team agreed to terms Saturday with Shawn Jefferson to be the new wide receivers coach.

Jefferson has a combined 30 years in the league between playing and coaching.

In 13 seasons as a player with the Chargers, Patriots, Falcons, and Lions, he had 470 receptions for 7,023 yards and 29 touchdowns. A big-play threat throughout his career, Jefferson led the league with a 22.7 yards per catch average in 1998.

He's spent the last 17 years as an NFL assistant, working through stints with the Lions, Titans, Dolphins, Jets, and Cardinals.

He was the Cardinals' associate head coach last season.

He's the sixth offensive coach on the new Panthers staff with playing experience in the NFL, joining head coach Frank Reich, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, and offensive line coach James Campen.

