Panthers add DeAngelo Hall to coaching staff

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are bringing a former foe onto their coaching staff.
Former NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall agreed to terms Saturday to become an assistant defensive backs coach.
The 39-year-old Hall was a three-time Pro Bowler at cornerback during his 15-year career, and had some memorable duels with Panthers wideout Steve Smith Sr. during his playing days.
Hall entered the league as a first-round pick of the Falcons, and after half a season with the Raiders, spent his final nine full seasons with Washington. He had 43 career interceptions, though only one came against the Panthers (he got Jake Delhomme in 2009).
He remains tied for the league's all-time record with four interceptions in a single game (in 2010 off Jay Cutler against the Bears).
Outspoken during his playing days (to say the least), Hall has worked in media since retiring, but this is his first coaching job.
DeAngelo Hall played in the NFL for 14 seasons, earning three Pro Bowl nods with the Falcons (2004-07), Raiders (2008) and Redskins (2008-17).