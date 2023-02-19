Panthers add DeAngelo Hall to coaching staff

3 / 25

FILE - In this Nov. 29,2015 file photo, Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar, center, is mobbed by his teammates cornerback Will Blackmon (41) and free safety Dashon Goldson (38) after he intercepted a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Landover, Md. At the outset of training camp for the Washington Redskins, DeAngelo Hall was a cornerback, just as he had been throughout his NFL career. And now? He's a starting safety. Back when the first practices of the preseason were unfolding, Quinton Dunbar was a rookie wide receiver. These days, he's a cornerback who's playing key minutes. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)