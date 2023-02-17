Panthers add two more assistants on defense

Feb 17, 2023 at 06:39 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Tem Lukabu
Gary McCullough/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added two more defensive assistants Friday night, adding to new coordinator Ejiro Evero's staff there.

The team has agreed to terms with Tem Lukabu as the new outside linebackers coach and Bert Watts as the safeties coach.

Lukabu was the defensive coordinator at Boston College for the last three seasons.

He has worked five seasons in the NFL, as a defensive assistant with the Buccaneers, as a quality control coach with the 49ers, and as linebackers coach with the Bengals.

The 41-year-old Colgate graduate has also worked at Rutgers, Rhode Island, Florida International, and Mississippi State.

Watts worked as the outside linebacker coach in Denver with Evero last year after working for the team previously in 2012. He has 18 years of overall coaching experience, including stops at Auburn, Memphis, Fresno State, Cal-Davis, and Colorado.

He's also the uncle of Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble.

Evero was defensive coordinator in Denver in 2022 and previously had stops with the Rams (2017-2021), Packers (2016), 49ers (2011-15) and Buccaneers (2007-09).

