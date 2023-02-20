Frank Reich's restless quest for the coaching staff he wants 

This time, he's had the benefit of more time. And he's filled that time by being more exhaustive in his search, though that means being exhausted now. After landing Evero early, the two of them talked many times a day about the guys he wanted on his defensive staff. Since Reich's focus has always been on the other side of the ball, he's leaned on Evero's opinions there, but he's making sure his defensive coordinator goes through the same kind of process.

"When you talk to Ejiro, he's going to say that we've made a million phone calls, a million," Reich said, and not just the interviews, but the cross-checking of references and comparing notes from their sources.

The result, Reich hopes, is that they've created a diverse staff — in every way. That's race, age, and background. With former NFL stars and lifetime coaches who didn't play Division I at all, guys who have been in Super Bowls and guys who played and coached in minor leagues overseas. There's even a former professional basketball player and a former Green Beret who was the "GM of Special Forces" to help develop them once they're together.

Reich said the overarching goal was to create a group with "diversity of thought."

"You need to get a group together that the chemistry is going to be right. It's really, really important," Reich said. "And there's no magic. I'm encouraged to hear that people think that so far the staff has been good. But at the same time, I'm like, I don't know. I mean, we're just doing what we do.

"But the last couple of days, we were interviewing offensive coordinator candidates, and I had a bunch of coaches in on those interviews. There were five or six of us in the interview. And so you got a little bit of a feel because we're in there as a staff interviewing these guys like, 'Oh, this feels good. This is going to be good.' But yeah, we haven't even scratched the surface yet."

And when they walk into Bank of America Stadium this week, Reich will gather them as a group for the first time in the same place to start doing it. Hopefully, he got a nap in on Sunday afternoon. Because the real work starts now.

They're going to be doing a lot of paperwork the next few days, onboarding the new guys, and making plans. The combine is a week away, and before they get there, they have to study their own roster. Most of these coaches have no background with the Panthers' current players, so they start there. Then they have to prep for free agency, which starts in less than a month.

He's got a handwritten list of things he has to cover in that meeting on his desk. It is not a short list. He keeps adding items to it between phone calls.

"And then I have one little message, that'll be more of a vision, for what we're envisioning the identity of this team to be and how we get there," Reich said. "How do we execute this vision?"

Asked what that vision looked like, Reich grinned. It's a tired grin, but he's happy with the work he's done so far. He also knows there are more long days ahead of him, but he likes the people he's surrounded himself with to do the work, people he believes are committed to the process the way he has been for the last few round-the-clock weeks.