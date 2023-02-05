Five things to know about new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have agreed to terms with Ejiro Evero to become their next defensive coordinator, becoming the first new member of head coach Frank Reich's staff.
Evero, 42, comes to Carolina with 15 years of NFL coaching experience and one year of experience as the Broncos' defensive coordinator in 2022. He interviewed with the Panthers for the head coaching position in January.
Here are five fast facts to know about him:
1. Coming from Denver: Evero's first year as a defensive coordinator was in 2022 when he led the Broncos to a top-10 ranking in total defense (320 yards per game, seventh) and third-best in net yards per passing attempt (5.6 – tied with Kansas City). He coached cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who was named to his first Pro Bowl this season.
2. Super Bowl with the Rams: Before heading to the Broncos, Evero spent five years with the Rams coaching safeties and the secondary. He oversaw safeties from 2017-20 before transitioning to a position as defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach for Los Angeles' Super Bowl run in 2021. The Rams tied for third in interceptions (19) and had 10 players record at least one interception in 2021.
3. Working with Dom Capers in Green Bay: Evero served as a defensive quality control coach for the Packers in 2016. During his time in Green Bay, Evero worked under Dom Capers, the first head coach in Panthers' history. Evero was part of the staff that led the Packers to a 10-6 record that season.
4. Breaking into NFL coaching: Evero's first NFL coaching opportunity came at Tampa Bay, where he started as a defensive quality control coach from 2007-09. He returned to the pros after one year coaching special teams and safeties at the University of Redlands in Division III football. He was hired on Jim Harbaugh's staff at San Francisco in 2011 and spent five years there, starting as a quality control coach and transitioning to offensive assistant from 2012-13 and defensive assistant from 2014-15.
5. Born in England, raised in California: Evero was born in Colchester, England, but spent his childhood in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. He attended Alta Loma High School and played college football at UC Davis, starting at safety for three seasons. He was named a Division II All-American twice and signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2004.
Evero was defensive coordinator in Denver in 2022 and previously had stops with the Rams (2017-2021), Packers (2016), 49ers (2011-15) and Buccaneers (2007-09).