Five things to know about new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

4. Breaking into NFL coaching: Evero's first NFL coaching opportunity came at Tampa Bay, where he started as a defensive quality control coach from 2007-09. He returned to the pros after one year coaching special teams and safeties at the University of Redlands in Division III football. He was hired on Jim Harbaugh's staff at San Francisco in 2011 and spent five years there, starting as a quality control coach and transitioning to offensive assistant from 2012-13 and defensive assistant from 2014-15.