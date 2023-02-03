Daniel Jeremiah publishes initial list of Top 50 prospects for 2023 Draft

NFL Network analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah published his first list of 2023 NFL Draft prospects this week, ordering and analyzing the 50 best players to watch this spring before the draft is held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo.

Jeremiah selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter for the top overall spot in his initial list and ranked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 3, leading a group of four quarterbacks who all landed within his top 50.

"Young was an ultra-productive passer for Alabama," Jeremiah wrote. "The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has quick feet in his setup and effectively marries his eyes and feet. He remains on balance and delivers the ball accurately to all three levels. He is quick to work through progressions and throws with excellent anticipation."

The other three top quarterbacks ranked outside of Jeremiah's top 10. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (11th), Kentucky's Will Levis (12th), and Florida's Anthony Richardson (13th) closed it out for the position in Jeremiah's initial rankings.

"Stroud is a pure, natural thrower with outstanding production," Jeremiah wrote. "He has the desired size, arm strength and decision making for the position. He isn't a dynamic athlete in his setup, but he always throws off a firm/strong platform. He has a smooth delivery and throws a beautiful, tight ball. He can layer the ball over linebackers and under safeties. He puts a nice loft on deep balls, making life easy on his pass catchers."