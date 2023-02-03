Daniel Jeremiah publishes initial list of Top 50 prospects for 2023 Draft

NFL Network analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah published his first list of 2023 NFL Draft prospects this week, ordering and analyzing the 50 best players to watch this spring before the draft is held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo.
Jeremiah selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter for the top overall spot in his initial list and ranked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 3, leading a group of four quarterbacks who all landed within his top 50.
"Young was an ultra-productive passer for Alabama," Jeremiah wrote. "The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has quick feet in his setup and effectively marries his eyes and feet. He remains on balance and delivers the ball accurately to all three levels. He is quick to work through progressions and throws with excellent anticipation."
The other three top quarterbacks ranked outside of Jeremiah's top 10. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (11th), Kentucky's Will Levis (12th), and Florida's Anthony Richardson (13th) closed it out for the position in Jeremiah's initial rankings.
"Stroud is a pure, natural thrower with outstanding production," Jeremiah wrote. "He has the desired size, arm strength and decision making for the position. He isn't a dynamic athlete in his setup, but he always throws off a firm/strong platform. He has a smooth delivery and throws a beautiful, tight ball. He can layer the ball over linebackers and under safeties. He puts a nice loft on deep balls, making life easy on his pass catchers."
Jeremiah projected the Panthers, which pick at No. 9 this year, to select Stroud in his first mock draft. He predicted Young going to the Texans at second overall, with Levis going to Indianapolis at No. 4.
Jeremiah's top 10 featured three pass rushers, including his No. 2 prospect Will Anderson Jr. out of Alabama. Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson lands at seventh overall, while Keion White from Georgia Tech is ranked No. 8.
"Anderson is a long, athletic edge rusher with excellent power and production," Jeremiah wrote. "Against the pass, he is at his best when he's wide on the edge and has a runway. He can win with his suddenness/speed or transfer that speed into power and run through offensive tackles."
Jeremiah included 11 edge rushers in his initial top 50. The rest of the field was made up of Clemson's Myles Murphy (18), Georgia's Nolan Smith (19), Iowa's Lukas Van Ness (22), Auburn's Derick Hall (24), Iowa State's Will McDonald IV (29), Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah (38), LSU's BJ Ojulari (39), and USC's Tuli Tuipulotu (47).
Fans can watch several of the ranked prospects Saturday in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which will air on NFL Network on Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
View college photos of Jeremiah's initial list of top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.