Daniel Jeremiah publishes initial list of Top 50 prospects for 2023 Draft

Feb 03, 2023 at 02:33 PM
Augusta Stone
Bryce Young
Butch Dill/AP

NFL Network analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah published his first list of 2023 NFL Draft prospects this week, ordering and analyzing the 50 best players to watch this spring before the draft is held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo.

Jeremiah selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter for the top overall spot in his initial list and ranked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 3, leading a group of four quarterbacks who all landed within his top 50.

"Young was an ultra-productive passer for Alabama," Jeremiah wrote. "The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has quick feet in his setup and effectively marries his eyes and feet. He remains on balance and delivers the ball accurately to all three levels. He is quick to work through progressions and throws with excellent anticipation."

The other three top quarterbacks ranked outside of Jeremiah's top 10. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (11th), Kentucky's Will Levis (12th), and Florida's Anthony Richardson (13th) closed it out for the position in Jeremiah's initial rankings.

"Stroud is a pure, natural thrower with outstanding production," Jeremiah wrote. "He has the desired size, arm strength and decision making for the position. He isn't a dynamic athlete in his setup, but he always throws off a firm/strong platform. He has a smooth delivery and throws a beautiful, tight ball. He can layer the ball over linebackers and under safeties. He puts a nice loft on deep balls, making life easy on his pass catchers."

Jeremiah projected the Panthers, which pick at No. 9 this year, to select Stroud in his first mock draft. He predicted Young going to the Texans at second overall, with Levis going to Indianapolis at No. 4.

Jeremiah's top 10 featured three pass rushers, including his No. 2 prospect Will Anderson Jr. out of Alabama. Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson lands at seventh overall, while Keion White from Georgia Tech is ranked No. 8.

"Anderson is a long, athletic edge rusher with excellent power and production," Jeremiah wrote. "Against the pass, he is at his best when he's wide on the edge and has a runway. He can win with his suddenness/speed or transfer that speed into power and run through offensive tackles."

Jeremiah included 11 edge rushers in his initial top 50. The rest of the field was made up of Clemson's Myles Murphy (18), Georgia's Nolan Smith (19), Iowa's Lukas Van Ness (22), Auburn's Derick Hall (24), Iowa State's Will McDonald IV (29), Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah (38), LSU's BJ Ojulari (39), and USC's Tuli Tuipulotu (47).

Fans can watch several of the ranked prospects Saturday in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which will air on NFL Network on Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Photos: Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Draft Prospects

View college photos of Jeremiah's initial list of top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) waves to the crowd before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
1 / 50

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) waves to the crowd before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
2 / 50

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young warms up before the start of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 50

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young warms up before the start of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) attempts to get past Kansas safety Marvin Grant (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
4 / 50

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) attempts to get past Kansas safety Marvin Grant (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during an NCAA football game against the Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
5 / 50

Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during an NCAA football game against the Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) in action against Duke during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
6 / 50

Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) in action against Duke during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
7 / 50

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
8 / 50

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) gets past Oregon defensive back Bennett Williams (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
9 / 50

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) gets past Oregon defensive back Bennett Williams (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) scores a touchdown against Utah safety R.J. Hubert (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
10 / 50

Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) scores a touchdown against Utah safety R.J. Hubert (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
11 / 50

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
12 / 50

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gestures to a teammate against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
13 / 50

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gestures to a teammate against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Matt Stamey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
14 / 50

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
15 / 50

Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) drops into coverage during an NCAA college football game against Ohio, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
16 / 50

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) drops into coverage during an NCAA college football game against Ohio, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) scores a touch down in the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
17 / 50

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) scores a touch down in the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
18 / 50

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) rushes a punt during an NCAA college football game against the Kent State Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
19 / 50

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) rushes a punt during an NCAA college football game against the Kent State Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) avoids a block by California tight end Jermaine Terry II (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
20 / 50

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) avoids a block by California tight end Jermaine Terry II (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
21 / 50

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
22 / 50

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catchers a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
23 / 50

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catchers a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Auburn linebacker Derick Hall carries the ball after an interception against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
24 / 50

Auburn linebacker Derick Hall carries the ball after an interception against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
25 / 50

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past Boston College defensive back Jaiden Woodbey (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
26 / 50

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past Boston College defensive back Jaiden Woodbey (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) gets set to snap the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
27 / 50

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) gets set to snap the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) stiff arms Kansas State safety Drake Cheatum (21) as he carries the ball during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
28 / 50

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) stiff arms Kansas State safety Drake Cheatum (21) as he carries the ball during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
29 / 50

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) plays during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
30 / 50

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) plays during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, left, catches a touchdown ahead of Utah cornerback Malone Mataele during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game on Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Smith-Njigba, the starting slot receiver for the Buckeyes as a sophomore last year, stepped out of the shadow of the more established receivers to pace the Buckeyes with 95 catches and 1,606 yards. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)
31 / 50

FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, left, catches a touchdown ahead of Utah cornerback Malone Mataele during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game on Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Smith-Njigba, the starting slot receiver for the Buckeyes as a sophomore last year, stepped out of the shadow of the more established receivers to pace the Buckeyes with 95 catches and 1,606 yards. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)

John McCoy
Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
32 / 50

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

JOHN AMIS/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) celebrates after making a big play against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. Sanders was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.(AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)
33 / 50

FILE - Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) celebrates after making a big play against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. Sanders was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.(AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a touchdown reception against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
34 / 50

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a touchdown reception against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave (88) plays against Idaho during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 42-0. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
35 / 50

Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave (88) plays against Idaho during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 42-0. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU center Steve Avila (79) defends against a rush by Baylor during an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
36 / 50

TCU center Steve Avila (79) defends against a rush by Baylor during an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
37 / 50

Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Manhattan, Kan.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
38 / 50

Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Manhattan, Kan.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) plays against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
39 / 50

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) plays against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State wide receiver Zavion Thomas (87) dodges a tackle attempt by Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) to return a punt 63-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12 2022. Georgia won 45-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
40 / 50

Mississippi State wide receiver Zavion Thomas (87) dodges a tackle attempt by Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) to return a punt 63-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12 2022. Georgia won 45-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) struts into the end zone as he scores a touchdown against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
41 / 50

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) struts into the end zone as he scores a touchdown against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland's Deonte Banks (33) defends against Howard's Ray Williams during a punt in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
42 / 50

Maryland's Deonte Banks (33) defends against Howard's Ray Williams during a punt in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11) runs onto the field at the start of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
43 / 50

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11) runs onto the field at the start of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
44 / 50

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
45 / 50

National offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State (70) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) tries to catch a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
46 / 50

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) tries to catch a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) rushes Fresno State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
47 / 50

Southern California defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) rushes Fresno State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

John McCoy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (2) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
48 / 50

Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (2) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) plays against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
49 / 50

Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) plays against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson tight end Davis Allen (84) catches a pass for a touchdown while covered by Miami cornerback DJ Ivey in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
50 / 50

Clemson tight end Davis Allen (84) catches a pass for a touchdown while covered by Miami cornerback DJ Ivey in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
