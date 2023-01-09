Panthers sign nine players on Monday

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers began the offseason roster-building work on Monday, signing two of their own free agents to new deals for the 2023 season and bringing back seven other members of the practice squad.
The team re-signed tight ends Stephen Sullivan and Giovanni Ricci, adding depth back to that position.
Ricci carved out a role as a special teams player and a fullback, while Sullivan showed flashes of potential on offense that could be developed.
Ricci caught eight passes for 100 yards, and Sullivan had two receptions for 46 yards this season.
They were scheduled to be exclusive-rights free agents, who do not have the ability to negotiate with other teams.
The Panthers also signed seven members of the practice squad to future deals.
That group includes offensive lineman Deonte Brown, running back Spencer Brown, wide receivers C.J. Saunders and Derek Wright, defensive end Kobe Jones, defensive tackle Raequan Williams, and linebacker Arron Mosby.
Brown should get opportunities this offseason after right guard Austin Corbett suffered a torn ACL in the regular season finale and left guard Brady Christensen suffered a broken ankle.
View photos from Monday's clean-out day as Panthers players packed their things and bid farewell to their teammates for the offseason.