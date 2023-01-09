Jaycee Horn looks to be "back up and running soon"

"It's frustrating, as a player, not being able to play, but I'm still in a good headspace," he said. "It's a crazy injury, like the foot injury. … It's out of my control, so I don't really stress too much about it. Just focusing on healing and getting back next year."

Horn said that although he has now had two injury-shortened seasons, he feels confident going into his third year, knowing the Panthers nearly reached the postseason and have an idea of what it takes.

Until then, he'll take the offseason to continue rehab so he can return at full speed for training camp.

"I'm focused on staying healthy," Horn said. "Obviously, not being able to finish my first two seasons – but it was both crazy knick-knack injuries that just happened out of the blue, two things outside of my control. So I'm not really too much worried about it.