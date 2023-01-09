Panthers officially hold the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Jan 08, 2023 at 07:56 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
2023DraftPick_Wide

NEW ORLEANS — The Panthers closed the season with an emotional win in the regular season finale, and still have a top-10 pick in next year's draft.

With the 10-7 win over the Saints moving them to 7-10, the Panthers will have the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

That's the same spot the Panthers were in entering the game, when they were 6-10 and had just seen their playoff chances go away with a loss at Tampa Bay.

While there will be a lot of attention to the quarterback market, the ninth pick also puts them in good position to address a number of other needs on the roster.

The Panthers have a total of seven picks in this year's draft, all of them in the first five rounds, after the deal that sent running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers in October. You can see the full list here. Their 2024 picks are listed here.

The Panthers have picked ninth overall once before in franchise history.

In 2012, they used that pick on Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly, which turned out pretty well.

On Sunday night, the 2023 opponents were also officially set. See the full list of home and road opponents here.

