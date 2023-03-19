Five things to know about Shy Tuttle

CHARLOTTE – Carolina continued to add muscle to Ejiro Evero's defense with the signing of defensive tackle Shy Tuttle this week.
Tuttle, 27, formerly played for the Saints and is expected to serve as a strong force against the run in Evero's new 3-4 scheme for the Panthers.
Here are five fast facts to know about him:
1. Starter with the Saints: Tuttle was picked up by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and debuted in Week 1, recording a combined sack against then-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
He went on to solidify his role within the Saints' defense, playing in 63 games across four seasons with 33 starts. He totaled 143 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, and eight quarterback hits while in New Orleans.
2. Iconic first interception: Tuttle's first and only career pick in the NFL was a memorable one. He intercepted then-Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan as a rookie, ending the Falcons' drive as they looked to mount a comeback against the Saints.
Tuttle stiff-armed Ryan as he ran downfield with the ball – a clip worthy of the attention it drew on social media.
3. College career at Tennessee: Tuttle battled through back-to-back season-ending injuries in his first two seasons with the Volunteers before becoming a force on the defensive line in his last two years.
He played in 10 games as a junior, making four starts and 27 tackles. As a senior, he started in all 12 of the Volunteers' games, finishing his final college football season with 33 tackles, one sack, an interception, and two blocked kicks.
4. Family ties to the NFL: Tuttle's uncle is former NFL and CFL wide receiver Perry Tuttle, who played in the league from 1982-84 with the Bills, Falcons, and Buccaneers. He is well known for standing out in college at Clemson, catching a game-winning touchdown pass in the 1982 Orange Bowl to give the Tigers a national title.
5. Grew up near Charlotte: Tuttle was born and raised near Charlotte in Midway, North Carolina, a small town between the Queen City and Winston-Salem. He attended North Davidson High School in Lexington, about an hour from Charlotte, and was named to the All-Northwest North Carolina team in each of his final three seasons.
View the best photos of Shy Tuttle on set after he officially signed with the Panthers on Friday.