Let's go lightning round, brought to you by the patron saint of the lightning round Jeff from Fuquay-Varina, to close it out this week.

I am a member of a men's club, Central Lake Norman Golden Boys, and we would like to do a tour of the stadium. — Lou, Mooresville, NC

I'll make you a deal, Lou. I'll share with you this informational link if you send me an invitation to come to hang out with the Golden Boys sometime. I feel like I'm getting close to qualifying for membership.

This feeling of optimism, somewhat an assurance of stability, sustainability, an impending sense of OK-ness. This is going to be fun. Can you feel it, Mr. Gantt? — Westray, Kershaw, SC

It's been a minute since there's been this level of anticipation for a draft. Actually, it's been about 6,307,200 minutes, to be precise. (That's 12 years of 525,600 minutes, and yes, I've seen Rent.)

Nobody knows how it's going to work out, but it will definitely be interesting to see.

In the draft, Matt Rhule had a strong emphasis on speed. What is one attribute that you believe Frank Reich and his staff will be asking Scott Fitterer to emphasize? It is not fair to say, "winner." — Patrick, Charlotte

It's always dangerous to get into generalities, but if you listen to Reich and his staff talk just a little bit, you'll hear a number of versions of "smart" getting mentioned as a trait they appreciate. It's a good place to start, especially at particular positions.

Repeat offender here with more questions. Can you reveal which players the team met with at the Senior Bowl and/or combine? When do official meetings with draft prospects begin? — Kayin, West Columbia, SC

At the Senior Bowl? Basically, all of them. Teams get 45 interviews at the combine. As you have perhaps noticed, teams do not get 45 draft picks. So we often pay too much attention and attach too much meaning to this particular nugget of information. They did admit in Indy that they talked to six quarterbacks (Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, Hendon Hooker, and Max Duggan), so that's something.

They'll hit the pro day circuit next week to see most of those guys again, and then they can also bring 30 players in for visits before the draft. Again, they don't have 30 picks to use, so adjust your percentage of interest in these bits of news accordingly.

When is the next game? I used to get news, and when the next game is on my phone, now I don't hear anything from y'all. What's going on with my team? — Sabrina, Granite Falls, NC

A lot is going on with your team. Keep a browser window open to Panthers.com, check the Panthers app hourly, and find a young to help you make sure you're getting the right notifications. That's what I do (Thanks to all my youngs).

