Panthers agree to terms with Justin McCray

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had a stable offensive line to begin with, and added some depth on Friday night.
The team agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Justin McCray.
The 30-year-old McCray played for Panthers line coach James Campen in Green Bay, Cleveland, and Houston, so there's a significant familiarity there.
The Panthers bring back their entire starting offensive line after re-signing center Bradley Bozeman, but McCray offers an experienced backup.
With starting right guard Austin Corbett's status for opener up in the air because of the torn ACL he suffered in the regular season finale, McCray offers a quality backup guard if Corbett isn't ready to go by the start of the regular season.
Originally an undrafted free agent from Central Florida, he has 29 career starts in 76 games with the Packers, Texans, Falcons, and Texans.
Offensive lineman Justin McCray has played for the Texans (2021-22), Falcons (2020), Browns (2019) and Packers (2017-18).