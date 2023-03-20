Social media reaction to Adam Thielen news

Mar 19, 2023
Best of Adam Thielen through the years

A two-time Pro Bowler, Adam Thielen has played the last 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. His 55 career receiving TDs are ninth among wide receivers in the last decade.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
1 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen runs from San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams, left, after making a reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
2 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen runs from San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams, left, after making a reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
3 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a 15-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
4 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a 15-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, right, celebrates with teammates wide receiver Justin Jefferson, left, and wide receiver K.J. Osborn, center, after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
5 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, right, celebrates with teammates wide receiver Justin Jefferson, left, and wide receiver K.J. Osborn, center, after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen points skyward before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. The Vikings released wide receiver Adam Thielen on Friday, March 10, 2023, for salary cap relief, ending a remarkable 10-year run with his home-state team as an undrafted underdog.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
6 / 45

FILE - Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen points skyward before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. The Vikings released wide receiver Adam Thielen on Friday, March 10, 2023, for salary cap relief, ending a remarkable 10-year run with his home-state team as an undrafted underdog.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) heads to the locker room after winning 27-24 against the New York Giants after an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
7 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) heads to the locker room after winning 27-24 against the New York Giants after an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after his team's 30-17 win against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
8 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after his team's 30-17 win against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
9 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
10 / 45

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
11 / 45

Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receivers Adam Thielen (19) and Justin Jefferson (18) talk on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
12 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receivers Adam Thielen (19) and Justin Jefferson (18) talk on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-26. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
13 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-26. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) eat turkey legs before being interviewed after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 33-26. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
14 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) eat turkey legs before being interviewed after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 33-26. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
15 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
16 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
17 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs from New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
18 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs from New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown as Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
19 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown as Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in action during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
20 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in action during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) pulls in a touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
21 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) pulls in a touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with Jalen Reagor, right, after Reagor scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
22 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with Jalen Reagor, right, after Reagor scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
23 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen runs with the ball after a reception against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
24 / 45

Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen runs with the ball after a reception against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, center, arrives on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
25 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, center, arrives on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NFC wide receiver Adam Thielen #19 is seen at the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge, Wednesday, January 23, 2019, in Kissimmee, FL. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
26 / 45

NFC wide receiver Adam Thielen #19 is seen at the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge, Wednesday, January 23, 2019, in Kissimmee, FL. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen catches a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
27 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen catches a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) makes his way to the end zone to score a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
28 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) makes his way to the end zone to score a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) reacts after making a 2-point conversion reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Chicago. At right is Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan (37) (AP Photo/Mark Black)
29 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) reacts after making a 2-point conversion reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Chicago. At right is Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan (37) (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Mark Black/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is interviewed after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 24-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
30 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is interviewed after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 24-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
31 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
32 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen celebrates after scoring a touch down against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
33 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen celebrates after scoring a touch down against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers shakes hands with Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen after overtime an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The game ended in a 29-29 tie. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
34 / 45

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers shakes hands with Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen after overtime an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The game ended in a 29-29 tie. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
35 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a pass over over New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
36 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a pass over over New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen gets a hug from Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, left, after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
37 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen gets a hug from Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, left, after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, right, runs from Chicago Bears cornerback Marcus Cooper, left, after making a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
38 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, right, runs from Chicago Bears cornerback Marcus Cooper, left, after making a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen (19) catches a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
39 / 45

Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen (19) catches a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen catches a 13-yard touchdown pass in front of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Bynes, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
40 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen catches a 13-yard touchdown pass in front of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Bynes, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers' Russell Shepard (19) runs past Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
41 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Russell Shepard (19) runs past Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. (NFL Photos via AP)
42 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. (NFL Photos via AP)

NFL Photos/2018 National Football League
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
43 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen (19) tries to control the pass as Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry (24) tries to knock it away during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. The Panthers won 31-24. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
44 / 45

Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen (19) tries to control the pass as Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry (24) tries to knock it away during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. The Panthers won 31-24. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen falls to the field after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
45 / 45

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen falls to the field after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
