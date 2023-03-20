Social media reaction to Adam Thielen news

A two-time Pro Bowler, Adam Thielen has played the last 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. His 55 career receiving TDs are ninth among wide receivers in the last decade.
Panthers agree to terms with Adam Thielen
The former Vikings wide receiver visited last week, and gives the Panthers their most proven player at a position in transition.
Five things to know about Shy Tuttle
The Panthers' new defensive tackle joins Ejiro Evero's scheme after four seasons with the Saints. Here are five things to know about him.
Five things to know about DeShawn Williams
The Panthers signed the defensive tackle from the Broncos, reuniting him with Ejiro Evero in Carolina. Here are five things to know about him.
Five things to know about Andy Dalton
The Panthers picked up the veteran quarterback from his last stint in New Orleans. Here are five things to know about him.
Panthers agree to terms with Justin McCray
The former Texans offensive guard, who has played for Panthers line coach James Campen in multiple spots, adds some depth to a consistent line.
Ask The Old Guy: What a time to be alive
With the trade for the No. 1 overall pick leading directly into free agency, this is no time for a day off — there's way too much to do.
Bradley Bozeman ready to build on offensive line momentum
With their starting center back on a new three-year deal, the Panthers will have the same five starters in place, which will allow them a chance to continue last year's progress.
Panthers restructure Donte Jackson's contract
The move creates more cap flexibility, as they proceed through a busy first week of free agency.
Five things to know about Hayden Hurst
The Panthers' new tight end has connections to the Carolinas, coming to the Panthers after a year with the Bengals. Here are five things to know about him.
Panthers agree to terms with DeShawn Williams
The Clemson product has started 34 games the last three years with the Broncos, and brings some familiarity with new coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defense.