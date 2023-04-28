Resetting Panthers picks, needs after the first round of the NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2023 at 12:21 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Joey Porter Jr.
Barry Reeger/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers only did the one thing Thursday night, but it was the big thing.

The Panthers stayed put after taking quarterback Bryce Young first overall, meaning they have five picks left, including two on Friday.

The Panthers have their second-round pick (39th overall), along with the third-rounder acquired in the deal with San Francisco (93rd overall).

They also have two fourth-rounders (114 and 132) plus their fifth-rounder (145th).

And after crossing the one big item off their to-do list, the Panthers are scanning the rest of the board to fill the next few needs.

Before the draft, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer mentioned pass-rushers and offensive linemen as priorities, in addition to the existing needs for pass-catchers (whether it's tight ends or receivers).

Glancing at the top group of players remaining on NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's list of top 150 prospects, there are a few players who fit into those categories.

Other than No. 12 quarterback Will Levis, the next players on his list include Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (20), and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (23).

The top remaining pass-rushers include Georgia Tech's Keion White (28) and LSU's BJ Ojulari (35).

There's a deep group of offensive linemen who could be of interest, including Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann (34), TCU's Steve Avila (37), and North Dakota State's Cody Mauch (39).

