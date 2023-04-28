How Bryce Young's tight-knit family prepared him for this moment

Apr 28, 2023 at 06:43 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
230428-Bryce-Young-Main-Set-115
Chanelle Smith-Walker

CHARLOTTE – Bryce Young gazed out into the sea of reporters, cameras, and lights for his first press conference in Bank of America Stadium, showing off the signature poise that helped him earn the No. 1 selection in this year's NFL draft.

Stationed in front-row seats with matching Carolina caps atop their heads, Craig and Julie Young watched their son field questions about his newest chapter.

The draft process brought their family together, Julie said. And their closeness played a role in the mental toughness that makes Bryce Young, well, Bryce Young.

Bryce would want you to know the smile he shows when he's asked about his parents isn't something new. Their grins, their comfort, and their obvious bond have been apparent since he was a young boy growing up in California.

Those three are a unit, and they helped mold the confidence of Carolina's quarterback of the future.

Related Links

"These are moments that (are) forever and are being more publicized, but they've been there doing that exact same thing, having that exact same look on their face throughout the entirety of my life," Bryce said. "From the times that things were going well, and at the times they weren't, through the ups and downs, and when no one else was around or cared, they still had that exact same energy.

"I'm grateful to have them. I definitely wouldn't be here without them."

Bryce Young carries a long track record of success to his NFL career. He was a consensus top prospect out of high school, won the Heisman Trophy in his first year as a starter at Alabama, and impressed throughout an arduous pre-draft process.

The son of a mental health professional and teacher, Bryce doesn't come from the kind of background that placed pressure on his success. The Youngs are rooted in faith, and they sought to keep from harping on their son's athletic performance. They rarely discuss his own football games other than to say he did a "great job."

The awards, accolades, and Thursday's top selection weren't a main priority. They were a result of Bryce's "intrinsic motivation," as Craig put it, and a reflection of the family's faith.

"We always have the same prayer, even when he was young, that his performance glorifies God," Craig said. "Whatever happens after is a manifestation of that. But it was never about your performance for material gain, or for a claim, or for popularity. He wanted to do this so he could glorify God. And that's always been our enduring prayer."

Craig, a licensed therapist, said he always wanted his child to have a solid two-parent household where the mother and father were aligned in values and parenting strategies. Craig and Julie sought to "empower" Bryce in his childhood, building him up and supporting his endeavors.

Julie joked that Bryce inherited her "hyper" nature when he was young, and much of her son's athleticism came from the search for an outlet to let go of his energy. He was always laid back and easy-going, but he'd also jump on the furniture.

Once Bryce got into sports, Julie was the kind of parent who enjoyed staying around practice just to be around her son. It was natural for the three of them to be close, but she enjoyed being around her son at any opportunity.

"Especially things outside of school, and in school, we would just attend everything," Julie said. "We would do everything together. Even when we go to practices, I would go. I remember I had a friend ask me, like, 'Why don't you just drop him off and leave?' And I was like, 'No, I'll stay. We all have to be together.'"

The Young family bonds over basketball, music, and food. Bryce is open about his passion for basketball and says one of his favorite childhood memories involved a trip to Bethel High School in Virginia, where Allen Iverson played, for a tournament.

Bryce said he was, of course, a big Iverson fan, but his parents were especially nostalgic about the trip, and hearing his parents' stories about watching him play is something that stuck with him.

"They get nostalgic a lot," Bryce said. "That's one of the moments now that sits with me. Even though we were so far away (from California), just still us all being together at the same time, experiencing something that was really cool. It was a lot of fun."

Bryce said he's often sending Craig current rap artists to keep his father in the loop, and Julie said her son will always ask his parents about what they had for dinner. The Youngs are all "foodies," and Bryce's favorites are sushi and poke.

"We're just a normal family," Bryce said. "If you were to hear our conversations, they're just like everyone else's. I think it's really cool that we can have that dynamic. Obviously, it's a huge part of my life. They're so loving, supportive, accepting."

PHOTOS: Bryce Young comes to Charlotte

View photos of Bryce Young's arrival to Charlotte.

230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-032
1 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young North Gate Arrival-50
2 / 109
230428 Bryce Young East Gate Arrival-4
3 / 109
230428 Bryce Young East Gate Arrival-1
4 / 109
230428 Bryce Young East Gate Arrival-10
5 / 109
230428 Bryce Young East Gate Arrival-11
6 / 109
230428 Bryce Young East Gate Arrival-12
7 / 109
230428 Bryce Young East Gate Arrival-2
8 / 109
230428 Bryce Young East Gate Arrival-5
9 / 109
230428 Bryce Young East Gate Arrival-7
10 / 109
230428 Bryce Young East Gate Arrival-8
11 / 109
230428 Bryce Young East Gate Arrival-9
12 / 109
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-05
13 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-10
14 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young North Gate Arrival-52
15 / 109
230428 Bryce Young North Gate Arrival-55
16 / 109
230428 Bryce Young North Gate Arrival-60
17 / 109
230428 Bryce Young North Gate Arrival-59
18 / 109
230428 Bryce Young North Gate Arrival-62
19 / 109
230428 Bryce Young North Gate Arrival-53
20 / 109
230428 Bryce Young North Gate Arrival-49
21 / 109
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-43
22 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young North Gate Arrival-48
23 / 109
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-42
24 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-38
25 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-37
26 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-41
27 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-32
28 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-36
29 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-31
30 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-25
31 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-29
32 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-30
33 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-28
34 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-27
35 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-24
36 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-21
37 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-23
38 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-22
39 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-07
40 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-20
41 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-06
42 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-17
43 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Arrival-02
44 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-02
45 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-37
46 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-06
47 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-42
48 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-39
49 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-27
50 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-23
51 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-25
52 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-36
53 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-21
54 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-17
55 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-18
56 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-01
57 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-13
58 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-20
59 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-15
60 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-12
61 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-10
62 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-08
63 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-07
64 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young Press Conference-04
65 / 109
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-004
66 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-145
67 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-142
68 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-144
69 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-138
70 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-111
71 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-140
72 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-127
73 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-104
74 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-124
75 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-087
76 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-095
77 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-098
78 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-097
79 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-090
80 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-083
81 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-079
82 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-070
83 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-064
84 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-073
85 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-066
86 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-077
87 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-060
88 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-062
89 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-058
90 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-053
91 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-055
92 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-041
93 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-047
94 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-038
95 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-040
96 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-025
97 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-035
98 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-014
99 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-026
100 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-031
101 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-012
102 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-010
103 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-011
104 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-007
105 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-006
106 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-003
107 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-008
108 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-005
109 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The family's togetherness throughout Bryce's upbringing caused him to model his parents' traits – even if he isn't the one to tell them about it. He said one of the top things he learned from his parents is empathy, both because of his mother's work with children in education and through his father's profession in mental health.

Craig and Julie said it felt like every time they'd go to an event at Alabama, they'd hear a random story about Bryce showing kindness. They said they've heard about him visiting sick children at a hospital, calling someone through a tough time, or visiting to make someone feel good.

Craig said Bryce would never tell them himself, and they'd just find out from others – smiling when they retell the stories.

"I mean, all families love their kids, but I think he's just a cool kid," Julie said. "I enjoy him, and I like him, and we all get along really well. You know, not all families do. I think it's a special unit that we have."

For all the talk about Bryce Young's confidence, poise, and calm demeanor in high-stakes football moments or pressurized off-field obligations, the roots are fairly simple to find.

In his inaugural Charlotte media appearance, they were in the front row, gazing up at their son, an NFL quarterback, with pride in their eyes.

And Bryce would give them plenty of credit.

"They were always there, through the ups and the downs," Bryce said. "That allowed me to be comfortable with trying things and not fear failing, also knowing that I didn't need any approval. I didn't need any validation. I knew that my parents would be there regardless. I didn't feel like I was pressured or entitled to do anything I didn't feel like.

"Their love for me was never circumstantial. I knew that, whatever it was, they would be there for me. I think that allowed me to grow in myself, to be secure, and not seek that approval. … Those are lessons that I've carried throughout my life, not just on the field, but off as well."

230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-003
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

PHOTOS: Bryce Young, the new rookie on set

Check out photos of Young on the team's custom photo set with his parents at Bank of America Stadium on Friday of draft week.

230428 Bryce Young Main Set-014
1 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-115
2 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-111
3 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-108
4 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-110
5 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-104
6 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-103
7 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-100
8 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-087
9 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-092
10 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-082
11 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-084
12 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-073
13 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-081
14 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-074
15 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-079
16 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-080
17 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-072
18 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-064
19 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-066
20 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-070
21 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-062
22 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-057
23 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-059
24 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-050
25 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-053
26 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-047
27 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-052
28 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-045
29 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-049
30 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-043
31 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-037
32 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-042
33 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-039
34 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-035
35 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-040
36 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-032
37 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-029
38 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-027
39 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-023
40 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-019
41 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-020
42 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-016
43 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-026
44 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-022
45 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-018
46 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
230428 Bryce Young Main Set-015
47 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bryce Young: Past, being top pick "doesn't entitle me to anything"

The Panthers first-rounder made his first appearance at Bank of America Stadium Friday, and was surprised by the reaction, but also ready to get to work.

news

Before picking Bryce Young, the Panthers built an offense for him

The No. 1 overall pick gets to come into a system with a strong collection of coaches, a turn-key offensive line, and the kind of passing targets to help him early in his career.

news

Grading the Panthers first-round pick of Bryce Young

Read what the national media said about Carolina's first round on Thursday.

news

Bryce Young appears on Good Morning America on Friday

Young: 'It's a moment I'll never forget.'

news

2023 Draft Day 1 Transcripts

Read what Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich, David Tepper and Bryce Young said during Thursday's first round.

news

Resetting Panthers picks, needs after the first round of the NFL Draft

They still have five picks, including two on Friday night after taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the first round.

news

Inside the Panthers' "conviction" toward Bryce Young

General manager Scott Fitterer has felt confident about selecting Bryce Young with the first overall pick since February. Here's a look at how everything unfolded.

news

Social media reacts to Bryce Young selection

See what the media and fans said about the first overall pick.

news

Five things to know about Bryce Young

The Panthers drafted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick this year. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Panthers select quarterback Bryce Young with first overall pick in 2023 Draft

Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy at Alabama and finished second in program history in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

news

The room where it happened: Inside the Panthers trade for the top pick

A closer look at the hour when the Panthers went from thinking there was a deal for the second pick, to going to the very top of the 2023 NFL Draft, from those who were there.

Advertising