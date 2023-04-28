How Bryce Young's tight-knit family prepared him for this moment

The family's togetherness throughout Bryce's upbringing caused him to model his parents' traits – even if he isn't the one to tell them about it. He said one of the top things he learned from his parents is empathy, both because of his mother's work with children in education and through his father's profession in mental health.

Craig and Julie said it felt like every time they'd go to an event at Alabama, they'd hear a random story about Bryce showing kindness. They said they've heard about him visiting sick children at a hospital, calling someone through a tough time, or visiting to make someone feel good.

Craig said Bryce would never tell them himself, and they'd just find out from others – smiling when they retell the stories.

"I mean, all families love their kids, but I think he's just a cool kid," Julie said. "I enjoy him, and I like him, and we all get along really well. You know, not all families do. I think it's a special unit that we have."

For all the talk about Bryce Young's confidence, poise, and calm demeanor in high-stakes football moments or pressurized off-field obligations, the roots are fairly simple to find.

In his inaugural Charlotte media appearance, they were in the front row, gazing up at their son, an NFL quarterback, with pride in their eyes.

And Bryce would give them plenty of credit.

"They were always there, through the ups and the downs," Bryce said. "That allowed me to be comfortable with trying things and not fear failing, also knowing that I didn't need any approval. I didn't need any validation. I knew that my parents would be there regardless. I didn't feel like I was pressured or entitled to do anything I didn't feel like.