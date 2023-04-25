Ask The Old Guy: It's time

------------------------------------------------------

I said to you in a recent mailbag entry that I wasn't going to go all "A Beautiful Mind" on you. I was wrong, I totally have - and I'm about to unravel my discoveries so you can tell me how right I am.

Mr. Tepper, after witnessing the end of last season, decided that he needed to unwind and get his mind off of football for a night. So what does he do? Like any of us, he has a heist movie marathon. Obviously. It is then his master plan starts forming, with less than four months to put into action. Now I could really dive into the weeds of this, but since you are a man who appreciates brevity, I'll give you the Cliffs Notes version:

Step 1 - Get the media to pump up the narrative that Reich only works with big quarterbacks. This is to lead the Texans to think we aren't interested in Bryce Young. Step 2 - Engage in talks with Bears for No. 1 banking on the fact that the Texans think we want CJ Stroud and don't feel incentivized to move to No. 1 to block us. Step 3 - Execute trade and laugh all the way to the promised land with the new QB of the future you wanted all along. So Darin, how close am I? Sure, I am probably leaving out some key details that unravel this entire thing.

However, I'm going to remain willfully ignorant of that because the thought of Mr. Tepper in an Oceans Eleven/Draft Day-inspired movie - "Tepper's Eleven" - starring the contingent of people who attended the pro-day circuit is far too entertaining to just ignore. Anywho, eight more days at the time I write this until the draft. Surely I'll regain some sanity after that? — Eric, Toronto, Ontario

This is amazing and also troubling.

I'll now spend every moment between now and the draft deciding which member of the Panthers pro day traveling party played the Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. roles (I only recognize the original 1960 version).

Hope is a funny thing. I never quite felt overly hopeful going into the 2015 season, for example, but look how that turned out. And on the flip side of hope is despair, which generally that's what picking first overall represents hope for getting to pick first, but despair because of the agony it took to get there. But that's not how this story goes now. This is a team that won seven games last year, a team just a few plays away from being at least a nine-win team instead, and having a playoff spot in a year they were counted out. And now it's a team who has the core of the defense that played so well for most of last year all still in place, an offensive line that's fully built, and a new group of playmakers that have all helped make noise for their previous teams in the league. Add in this well-built coaching staff and a group that wasn't afraid to go and get the No. 1 overall pick to add to a team that, over the last few years, has steadily gotten better and better. After all of that, my question is it really unrealistic to hope to see this go on a serious playoff run like we were used to around the mid-2010s?

Also, bonus question with grilling season coming up, what do you like to put on your hamburgers? — Eric, Brick, NJ

I think it's reasonable to be hopeful about this season, though it's important to understand the rookie quarterback will remain a rookie. The good news is he'll play in the NFC.

After the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the Jets yesterday, I went on a private darkness retreat (other people call it a nap) in search of clarity. I tried to think of all the good quarterbacks in the NFC. I struggled to come up with seven. Then I turned on the lights, and it was no more apparent.

This conference is clearly thinner in terms of quarterback talent, which is going to make it easier to compete in the short term. And the roster is more stable than it has been in a minute, though rebuilding a new defense in a 3-4 scheme will take some time.