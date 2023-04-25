Frank Reich, Scott Fitterer reach "consensus" on pick

Reich said that coaches might have begun the process with a certain "inclination" and gradually got to the same place the scouts were, thanks to a thorough process.

From there, they brought all four to Bank of America Stadium for individual visits and also met with all four at the combine.

"I think the process was really first-class; Scott handled it perfectly," Reich said. "The scouts were amazing. You know, it really helped us as coaches, helped us frame some questions. You know, we all went into the thing with ideas inclinations but stayed true to the process."

Reich said while there might have been "ebbs and flows" about individual quarterbacks, the plan was to be deliberate.

"I wouldn't say there's any drastic change in your mind, he said. "But there's ebbs and flows of how much you like the guy. And that's why you have to resist the temptation to make your mind up too early. So I thought we as scouting staff and coaches, did a good job of not falling into that trap."