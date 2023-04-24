2023 Mock Draft Report 8.0: Almost on the clock

CHARLOTTE – The wait is almost over.
The Panthers are set to make the first pick in this year's NFL draft on Thursday night, and members of national media have published some of their final mock draft predictions.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young remains the media's favorite choice for Carolina's first overall pick, while Maurice Jones-Drew chose Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson for Carolina.
View a selection of the latest mock drafts below:
Maurice Jones-Drew: I know, I know. Top quarterback prospect Bryce Young canceled his remaining pre-draft visits on Monday, fueling the belief that he will be Carolina's pick at No. 1 overall, but let's think about this. While my opinion is not based on any inside information, it makes so much sense to pair the Panthers with Richardson, who should remind them of the last quarterback who took the franchise to the Super Bowl and won an MVP. And let's not forget Frank Reich's glowing review of Richardson from last month: "Even before the combine, watching his tape, there are plays and throws all over the tape that scream top-of-the-draft pick."
Matt Miller: After months of scouting and interviews, the Panthers appear to be set on Young. He is a poised competitor with awesome accuracy on the move and an ability to find passing windows despite a smaller 5-foot-10, 204-pound frame. Young is NFL-ready thanks to his fast-processing ability and what he offers as a creator when plays break down.
Ryan Wilson: Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine and didn't take part in the drills, but had a great pro day several weeks later. New coach Frank Reich has talked about the importance of size at the position but Young is the most NFL-ready quarterback on the board.
Jaime Eisner: I feel very confident this will be the first pick announced on Thursday night in Kansas City. Despite speculation to the contrary, C.J. Stroud was never the runaway favorite to be the No. 1 pick inside Carolina’s organization—he was simply in contention like the other top options. Apparently, Bryce Young’s Pro Day really tipped the scales in his favor, with reports that his arm strength was a pleasant surprise to the Panthers.
Michael Renner: You won’t find too many evaluators who don’t have Young as QB1 in the class. He truly doesn't have any bad tape to point to from his two seasons as Alabama's starter that would give evaluators pause about his size becoming an issue in the NFL. He’s the culture changer that the Panthers need
Here's a look at some of the top quarterbacks in this year's class, including Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.