2023 Mock Draft Report 8.0: Almost on the clock

Maurice Jones-Drew: I know, I know. Top quarterback prospect Bryce Young canceled his remaining pre-draft visits on Monday, fueling the belief that he will be Carolina's pick at No. 1 overall, but let's think about this. While my opinion is not based on any inside information, it makes so much sense to pair the Panthers with Richardson, who should remind them of the last quarterback who took the franchise to the Super Bowl and won an MVP. And let's not forget Frank Reich's glowing review of Richardson from last month: "Even before the combine, watching his tape, there are plays and throws all over the tape that scream top-of-the-draft pick."