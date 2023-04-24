2023 Mock Draft Report 8.0: Almost on the clock

Apr 24, 2023 at 12:20 PM
CHARLOTTE – The wait is almost over.

The Panthers are set to make the first pick in this year's NFL draft on Thursday night, and members of national media have published some of their final mock draft predictions.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young remains the media's favorite choice for Carolina's first overall pick, while Maurice Jones-Drew chose Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson for Carolina.

View a selection of the latest mock drafts below:

NFL.com
NFL
QB Anthony Richardson
Florida

Maurice Jones-Drew: I know, I know. Top quarterback prospect Bryce Young canceled his remaining pre-draft visits on Monday, fueling the belief that he will be Carolina's pick at No. 1 overall, but let's think about this. While my opinion is not based on any inside information, it makes so much sense to pair the Panthers with Richardson, who should remind them of the last quarterback who took the franchise to the Super Bowl and won an MVP. And let's not forget Frank Reich's glowing review of Richardson from last month: "Even before the combine, watching his tape, there are plays and throws all over the tape that scream top-of-the-draft pick."

ESPN.com
ESPN
QB Bryce Young
Alabama

Matt Miller: After months of scouting and interviews, the Panthers appear to be set on Young. He is a poised competitor with awesome accuracy on the move and an ability to find passing windows despite a smaller 5-foot-10, 204-pound frame. Young is NFL-ready thanks to his fast-processing ability and what he offers as a creator when plays break down.

CBS Sports
cbs
QB Bryce Young
Alabama

Ryan Wilson: Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine and didn't take part in the drills, but had a great pro day several weeks later. New coach Frank Reich has talked about the importance of size at the position but Young is the most NFL-ready quarterback on the board.

Draft Network
draft_network_logo
QB Bryce Young
Alabama

Jaime Eisner: I feel very confident this will be the first pick announced on Thursday night in Kansas City. Despite speculation to the contrary, C.J. Stroud was never the runaway favorite to be the No. 1 pick inside Carolina’s organization—he was simply in contention like the other top options. Apparently, Bryce Young’s Pro Day really tipped the scales in his favor, with reports that his arm strength was a pleasant surprise to the Panthers.

PFF
pff_logo
QB Bryce Young
Alabama

Michael Renner: You won’t find too many evaluators who don’t have Young as QB1 in the class. He truly doesn't have any bad tape to point to from his two seasons as Alabama's starter that would give evaluators pause about his size becoming an issue in the NFL. He’s the culture changer that the Panthers need

Best of the QBs in the 2023 NFL Draft

Here's a look at some of the top quarterbacks in this year's class, including Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
1 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
2 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis rushes during an NCAA football game against Miami Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)
3 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis rushes during an NCAA football game against Miami Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)

JOHN AMIS/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs through the end zone after rushing for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs through the end zone after rushing for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Maryland 66-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
5 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Maryland 66-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs for a pickup of 9 yards against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
6 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs for a pickup of 9 yards against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles away from Miami safety Gilbert Frierson (3) before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Atlanta, in this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo. Young was selected to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
7 / 60

FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles away from Miami safety Gilbert Frierson (3) before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Atlanta, in this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo. Young was selected to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass while playing Indiana during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
8 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass while playing Indiana during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
9 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs the ball upfield during an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
10 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs the ball upfield during an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
11 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
12 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
13 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) works against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
14 / 60

FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) works against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young holds the Heisman Trophy at an award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via AP, Pool)
15 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young holds the Heisman Trophy at an award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via AP, Pool)

Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) scrambles for yardage in front of Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
16 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) scrambles for yardage in front of Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rushes for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
17 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rushes for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out to throw a pass from the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
18 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out to throw a pass from the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) looks for an open receiver during an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
19 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) looks for an open receiver during an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage in front of Utah defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
20 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage in front of Utah defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, right front, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
21 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, right front, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during a NCAA college football game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
22 / 60

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during a NCAA college football game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Youngstown State linebacker Alex Howard (3) chases down Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
23 / 60

Youngstown State linebacker Alex Howard (3) chases down Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks to throw a pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
24 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks to throw a pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Wisconsin during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
25 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Wisconsin during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Stroud was selected top offensive player in the Associated Press Big Ten Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
26 / 60

FILE - Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Stroud was selected top offensive player in the Associated Press Big Ten Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
27 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles for yardage against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
28 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles for yardage against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a touchdown pass against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
29 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a touchdown pass against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass as he is pressured by Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
30 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass as he is pressured by Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
31 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
32 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) pass down field against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
33 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) pass down field against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
34 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
35 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs upfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
36 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs upfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Matt Stamey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gestures to a teammate against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
37 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gestures to a teammate against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Matt Stamey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
38 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) looks for an open receiver during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
39 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) looks for an open receiver during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
40 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
41 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
42 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
43 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
44 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scores a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
45 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scores a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., on Nov. 12, 2022. In an age of "opt-outs" in college football, the best NFL prospects for Alabama and Kansas State are opting in at the Sugar Bowl, on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022, including Young. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
46 / 60

FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., on Nov. 12, 2022. In an age of "opt-outs" in college football, the best NFL prospects for Alabama and Kansas State are opting in at the Sugar Bowl, on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022, including Young. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass against Kansas State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
47 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass against Kansas State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
48 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
49 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Kansas State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
50 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Kansas State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
51 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
52 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
53 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
54 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
55 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
56 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
57 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
58 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
59 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
60 / 60

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
