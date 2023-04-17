2023 Mock Draft Report 7.0: The countdown is on 

CHARLOTTE – With less than two weeks remaining until the Panthers are on the clock for this year's draft, media outlets are starting to trend in the same direction when it comes to who they believe Carolina will pick with the first overall selection.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the most popular prediction, with CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson leaning toward Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.
View a selection of the latest mock drafts below:
Charles Davis: My esteemed colleague Bucky Brooks recently expressed a common sentiment in draft circles: From the outside looking in, the Panthers' decision feels like a coin flip between Young and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. Today, the coin lands in favor of the best quarterback in this year's class, at least in my humble opinion.
Mel Kiper Jr.: Young or C.J. Stroud? Stroud or Young? I think the Panthers are homing in on one of these passers after they traded up to No. 1. In my post-free agency mock draft, I went with Stroud, who fits the physical mold of quarterbacks new Carolina coach Frank Reich has worked with over the past decade. I've heard too many rumblings about the front office and coaches liking Young, though, and my pals Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter believe Young is the guy as well.
Ryan Wilson: C.J. Stroud had a great pro day and it further solidified his case as one of the top two QBs in this draft class. We've heard that the Panthers are high on Stroud -- and for now, we have him going No. 1 because it's easy to envision him transitioning from Ohio State to a Carolina staff that includes Frank Reich and Jim Caldwell.
Dane Brugler: I don’t know what the Panthers are going to do, but I can tell you what other teams believe the Panthers are going to do: draft Young. If you are comfortable with his size, the Alabama passer is the easy selection at No. 1.
Justin Melo: Bryce Young recently became the betting favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection. Size deficiencies didn’t prevent Young from being college football’s top-performing draft-eligible quarterback in 2022. The Carolina Panthers acquired the pick with an unknown specific quarterback in mind. Panthers head coach Frank Reich will appreciate an opportunity to work alongside Young.
Here's a look at some of the top quarterbacks in this year's class, including Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.