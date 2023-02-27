2023 Mock Draft Report 3.0: Time for Combine

Feb 27, 2023 at 12:49 PM
3.0MockDraftReport-(1)

CHARLOTTE - The arrival of the NFL Combine marks another step in the offseason's annual march to the NFL Draft.

Coaches and front office staffs gather with prospects and the media in Indianapolis this week as perceptions and rumors begin to crystallize around the top half of the draft.

Much of the media is still predicting the Panthers to move around in order to pick a quarterback, while Daniel Jeremiah zagged in another direction.

View a selection of the latest mock drafts below:

NFL.com
NFL
OL Peter Skoronski
Northwestern

Daniel Jeremiah: For this mock, I’m assuming the Panthers don't trade up to land a quarterback and instead go the veteran route at the position. Skoronski can slide inside to play guard in Carolina, teaming up with Ikem Ekwonu to give the Panthers two building blocks for the offensive line. New head coach Frank Reich knows the impact of investing heavily in the line of scrimmage, having spent time on the Eagles’ staff before he left for Indianapolis.

CBS Sports
cbs
QB Will Levis (via SEA)
Kentucky

Chris Trapasso: I can't get away from this trade. It's too perfect. The Seahawks slide back with Carter and Anderson off the board, and the Panthers don't have to trade an arm and a leg to get Levis.

PFF
pff_logo
QB Anthony Richardson (via ARI)
Florida

Trevor Sikkema: The Panthers could be just as aggressive as the Colts in moving up for a quarterback. The problem is, even if the Panthers are willing to give up more, asking the Bears to move from No. 1 to No. 9 could be a deal-breaker. Instead, they can make sure they get one of the top quarterbacks by calling Arizona at No. 3.

Athletic
athletic_logo
QB Will Levis (via DET)
Kentucky

The Athletic Staff: After the Raiders somewhat surprisingly traded up for Anthony Richardson, three of the top four quarterbacks were off the board. The good news for the Panthers: The one who was left is the guy they like. Rather than risk having another team jump ahead of them for Will Levis, the Panthers moved up three spots by giving up just a third-round pick, which was part of the Christian McCaffrey trade. Stroud and Young put up bigger numbers, and Richardson might have a higher ceiling. 

Draft Network
draft_network_logo
QB Will Levis (via DET)
Kentucky

Damian Parson: The Panthers need a quarterback, and sitting patiently at the ninth spot is too risky for me. Will Levis provides them with a high-ceiling quarterback with all of the tools to be a truck and carry the weight of the franchise. Along with this phenomenal staff, Levis could develop into one of the better quarterbacks in the league.

Best of Ickey Ekwonu at the NFL Combine

View throwback photos of tackle Ikem Ekwonu at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
1 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
2 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
3 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
4 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
5 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
6 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
7 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
8 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
9 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
11 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
NFL hopeful Ikem Ekwonu flashes a smile during North Carolina State Pro Day, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
12 / 14

NFL hopeful Ikem Ekwonu flashes a smile during North Carolina State Pro Day, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
13 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
14 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 Mock Draft Report 2.0: A look at C.J. Stroud

Daniel Jeremiah predicted Stroud to the Panthers in his first mock draft of the spring.

news

2023 Mock Draft Report 1.0: Kicking off the offseason

Media members mocked quarterbacks to the Panthers in the first round.

Advertising