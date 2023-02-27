2023 Mock Draft Report 3.0: Time for Combine

CHARLOTTE - The arrival of the NFL Combine marks another step in the offseason's annual march to the NFL Draft.
Coaches and front office staffs gather with prospects and the media in Indianapolis this week as perceptions and rumors begin to crystallize around the top half of the draft.
Much of the media is still predicting the Panthers to move around in order to pick a quarterback, while Daniel Jeremiah zagged in another direction.
View a selection of the latest mock drafts below:
Daniel Jeremiah: For this mock, I’m assuming the Panthers don't trade up to land a quarterback and instead go the veteran route at the position. Skoronski can slide inside to play guard in Carolina, teaming up with Ikem Ekwonu to give the Panthers two building blocks for the offensive line. New head coach Frank Reich knows the impact of investing heavily in the line of scrimmage, having spent time on the Eagles’ staff before he left for Indianapolis.
Chris Trapasso: I can't get away from this trade. It's too perfect. The Seahawks slide back with Carter and Anderson off the board, and the Panthers don't have to trade an arm and a leg to get Levis.
Trevor Sikkema: The Panthers could be just as aggressive as the Colts in moving up for a quarterback. The problem is, even if the Panthers are willing to give up more, asking the Bears to move from No. 1 to No. 9 could be a deal-breaker. Instead, they can make sure they get one of the top quarterbacks by calling Arizona at No. 3.
The Athletic Staff: After the Raiders somewhat surprisingly traded up for Anthony Richardson, three of the top four quarterbacks were off the board. The good news for the Panthers: The one who was left is the guy they like. Rather than risk having another team jump ahead of them for Will Levis, the Panthers moved up three spots by giving up just a third-round pick, which was part of the Christian McCaffrey trade. Stroud and Young put up bigger numbers, and Richardson might have a higher ceiling.
Damian Parson: The Panthers need a quarterback, and sitting patiently at the ninth spot is too risky for me. Will Levis provides them with a high-ceiling quarterback with all of the tools to be a truck and carry the weight of the franchise. Along with this phenomenal staff, Levis could develop into one of the better quarterbacks in the league.
