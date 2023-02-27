2023 Mock Draft Report 3.0: Time for Combine

The Athletic Staff: After the Raiders somewhat surprisingly traded up for Anthony Richardson, three of the top four quarterbacks were off the board. The good news for the Panthers: The one who was left is the guy they like. Rather than risk having another team jump ahead of them for Will Levis, the Panthers moved up three spots by giving up just a third-round pick, which was part of the Christian McCaffrey trade. Stroud and Young put up bigger numbers, and Richardson might have a higher ceiling.