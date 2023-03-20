2023 Mock Draft Report 4.0: Trading up to the first pick

Todd McShay: I'm sticking with Young at No. 1. He's not only the top quarterback on my board but also my top overall prospect. Young has elite pocket presence and poise, delivering strikes to every level of the field. And if the Panthers can figure out their receiver issues, I think this could be a really good fit with new coach Frank Reich. Carolina has to get this right after finishing 31st in the NFL in QBR (27.6) last season and then sacrificing all these assets to move up, and Young could be the answer.