2023 Mock Draft Report 6.0: A wrinkle in the QB projections

CHARLOTTE – The mock drafts are continuing to be updated, and with just over two weeks before Carolina makes the first overall selection, another one of the top-four quarterbacks has garnered some attention.
A pair of media members are projecting the Panthers to take Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Others are remaining steady in a split between Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young.
View a selection of the latest mock drafts below:
Adam Rank: Love your aggressiveness in trading up to get the No. 1 overall pick from Chicago. And I write that not just as a Bears fan who is happy my team landed D.J. Moore in the deal, but as a fan of sport. Locking in your franchise quarterback is life-changing. I'm recommending Young here because I don't think his much-discussed size will be an issue. As a former five-star recruit and Heisman Trophy winner, he's transcended this shortcoming at every level.
Todd McShay: We know the Panthers are drafting a quarterback -- they have been searching for a long-term fix and sent a big bag of assets to Chicago to jump up here in order to find it -- but we still don't know for sure which quarterback they want. We might not have the answer until the pick is announced, and I'm not sure Carolina even knows just yet. I projected Alabama's Bryce Young here in my last mock draft, but I'm going with Stroud this time around. It could really go either way.
Ryan Wilson: Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine and didn't take part in the drills, but had a great Pro Day several weeks later. The word on the street is that the Panthers are higher on C.J. Stroud than Young, but there's still two-plus weeks to go until we all know for certain. New coach Frank Reich has talked about the importance of size at the position, but Young is the most NFL-ready quarterback on the board.
Sam Monson: Richardson's elite athleticism and rushing threat give him a very high floor and enough breathing room to improve as a passer – specifically to fix his accuracy. He actually works through progressions and reads defenses well; he just can't reliably connect with his target. If my coaching staff thinks that's fixable, Richardson is the biggest potential home run.
Nick Baumgardner: Don't rule out the possibility Anthony Richardson goes No. 1, given that new Carolina head coach Frank Reich would be terrific at developing the young QB. But Stroud would be an awesome fit with Reich, too. Stroud also has plenty of work in front of him, just not as much as Richardson.
Jack McKessy: The Panthers have needed stability at the quarterback position for years now. This year, they decided it was so important that they traded up to the No. 1 overall pick. C.J. Stroud has been the favorite (or co-favorite) to be the first player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft since the Panthers moved up, and for good reason. If you look back at his track record, new head coach Frank Reich likes his big, tall, pocket-passing quarterbacks. That’s what Stroud is, and that’s why Carolina takes him first overall.
Sam Farmer: There are more polished and NFL-ready quarterbacks, but none can match Richardson's athleticism and upside.
Here's a look at some of the top quarterbacks in this year's class, including Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.