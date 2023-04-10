2023 Mock Draft Report 6.0: A wrinkle in the QB projections

Apr 10, 2023 at 01:16 PM
CHARLOTTE – The mock drafts are continuing to be updated, and with just over two weeks before Carolina makes the first overall selection, another one of the top-four quarterbacks has garnered some attention.

A pair of media members are projecting the Panthers to take Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Others are remaining steady in a split between Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young.

View a selection of the latest mock drafts below:

NFL.com
NFL
QB Bryce Young
Alabama


Adam Rank: Love your aggressiveness in trading up to get the No. 1 overall pick from Chicago. And I write that not just as a Bears fan who is happy my team landed D.J. Moore in the deal, but as a fan of sport. Locking in your franchise quarterback is life-changing. I'm recommending Young here because I don't think his much-discussed size will be an issue. As a former five-star recruit and Heisman Trophy winner, he's transcended this shortcoming at every level.

ESPN.com
ESPN
QB C.J. Stroud
Ohio State

Todd McShay: We know the Panthers are drafting a quarterback -- they have been searching for a long-term fix and sent a big bag of assets to Chicago to jump up here in order to find it -- but we still don't know for sure which quarterback they want. We might not have the answer until the pick is announced, and I'm not sure Carolina even knows just yet. I projected Alabama's Bryce Young here in my last mock draft, but I'm going with Stroud this time around. It could really go either way.

CBS Sports
cbs
QB Bryce Young
Alabama

Ryan Wilson: Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine and didn't take part in the drills, but had a great Pro Day several weeks later. The word on the street is that the Panthers are higher on C.J. Stroud than Young, but there's still two-plus weeks to go until we all know for certain. New coach Frank Reich has talked about the importance of size at the position, but Young is the most NFL-ready quarterback on the board.

PFF
pff_logo
QB Anthony Richardson
Florida

Sam Monson: Richardson's elite athleticism and rushing threat give him a very high floor and enough breathing room to improve as a passer – specifically to fix his accuracy. He actually works through progressions and reads defenses well; he just can't reliably connect with his target. If my coaching staff thinks that's fixable, Richardson is the biggest potential home run.

Athletic
athletic_logo
QB C.J. Stroud
Ohio State

Nick Baumgardner: Don't rule out the possibility Anthony Richardson goes No. 1, given that new Carolina head coach Frank Reich would be terrific at developing the young QB. But Stroud would be an awesome fit with Reich, too. Stroud also has plenty of work in front of him, just not as much as Richardson.

Draft Network
draft_network_logo
QB C.J. Stroud
Ohio State

Jack McKessy: The Panthers have needed stability at the quarterback position for years now. This year, they decided it was so important that they traded up to the No. 1 overall pick. C.J. Stroud has been the favorite (or co-favorite) to be the first player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft since the Panthers moved up, and for good reason. If you look back at his track record, new head coach Frank Reich likes his big, tall, pocket-passing quarterbacks. That’s what Stroud is, and that’s why Carolina takes him first overall.

L.A. Times
la-times-logo
QB Anthony Richardson
Florida

Sam Farmer: There are more polished and NFL-ready quarterbacks, but none can match Richardson's athleticism and upside.

Best of the QBs in the 2023 NFL Draft

Here's a look at some of the top quarterbacks in this year's class, including Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
1 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
2 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis rushes during an NCAA football game against Miami Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)
3 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis rushes during an NCAA football game against Miami Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)

JOHN AMIS/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs through the end zone after rushing for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs through the end zone after rushing for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Maryland 66-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
5 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Maryland 66-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs for a pickup of 9 yards against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
6 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs for a pickup of 9 yards against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles away from Miami safety Gilbert Frierson (3) before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Atlanta, in this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo. Young was selected to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
7 / 60

FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles away from Miami safety Gilbert Frierson (3) before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Atlanta, in this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo. Young was selected to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass while playing Indiana during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
8 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass while playing Indiana during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
9 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs the ball upfield during an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
10 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs the ball upfield during an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
11 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
12 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
13 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) works against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
14 / 60

FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) works against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young holds the Heisman Trophy at an award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via AP, Pool)
15 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young holds the Heisman Trophy at an award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via AP, Pool)

Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) scrambles for yardage in front of Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
16 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) scrambles for yardage in front of Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rushes for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
17 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rushes for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out to throw a pass from the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
18 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out to throw a pass from the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) looks for an open receiver during an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
19 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) looks for an open receiver during an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage in front of Utah defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
20 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage in front of Utah defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, right front, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
21 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, right front, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during a NCAA college football game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
22 / 60

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during a NCAA college football game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Youngstown State linebacker Alex Howard (3) chases down Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
23 / 60

Youngstown State linebacker Alex Howard (3) chases down Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks to throw a pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
24 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks to throw a pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Wisconsin during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
25 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Wisconsin during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Stroud was selected top offensive player in the Associated Press Big Ten Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
26 / 60

FILE - Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Stroud was selected top offensive player in the Associated Press Big Ten Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
27 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles for yardage against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
28 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles for yardage against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a touchdown pass against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
29 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a touchdown pass against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass as he is pressured by Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
30 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass as he is pressured by Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
31 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
32 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) pass down field against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
33 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) pass down field against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
34 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
35 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs upfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
36 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs upfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Matt Stamey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gestures to a teammate against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
37 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gestures to a teammate against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Matt Stamey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
38 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) looks for an open receiver during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
39 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) looks for an open receiver during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
40 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
41 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
42 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
43 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
44 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scores a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
45 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scores a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., on Nov. 12, 2022. In an age of "opt-outs" in college football, the best NFL prospects for Alabama and Kansas State are opting in at the Sugar Bowl, on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022, including Young. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
46 / 60

FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., on Nov. 12, 2022. In an age of "opt-outs" in college football, the best NFL prospects for Alabama and Kansas State are opting in at the Sugar Bowl, on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022, including Young. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass against Kansas State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
47 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass against Kansas State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
48 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
49 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Kansas State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
50 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Kansas State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
51 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
52 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
53 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
54 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
55 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
56 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
57 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
58 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
59 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
60 / 60

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
