2023 Mock Draft Report 6.0: A wrinkle in the QB projections

Todd McShay: We know the Panthers are drafting a quarterback -- they have been searching for a long-term fix and sent a big bag of assets to Chicago to jump up here in order to find it -- but we still don't know for sure which quarterback they want. We might not have the answer until the pick is announced, and I'm not sure Carolina even knows just yet. I projected Alabama's Bryce Young here in my last mock draft, but I'm going with Stroud this time around. It could really go either way.