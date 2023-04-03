2023 Mock Draft Report 5.0: Entering draft month

Mike Tannebaum: I'd be going all-in on Young. It was a tough call for me, and I just narrowly picked him over Ohio State's C.J Stroud. But while Young's 5-foot-10, 204-pound size is a concern, his talent is unquestionable. He's the guy I'd lean on to turn the passing game around in Carolina. Since 2019, no Panthers QB has thrown more than 17 touchdown passes in a season. That would change in 2023 with Young, who had 79 TD passes over the past two seasons, tossing precision passes.