2023 Mock Draft Report 2.0: A look at C.J. Stroud

Feb 02, 2023 at 10:25 AM
CHARLOTTE - Speculation around the Panthers choices at the ninth pick continue to churn as the calendar hits February and Carolina officially announced its new head coach in offensive-minded Frank Reich.

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah mocked QB C.J. Stroud to the Panthers, while his colleague Bucky Brooks had QB Will Levis.

View the rest of the latest mock drafts below:

NFL.com
NFL
QB C.J. Stroud
Ohio State

Daniel Jeremiah: Stroud is big, strong and accurate. He flashed some creativity and playmaking against Georgia, and that was a pleasant surprise for evaluators.

ESPN.com ($)
espn
QB Anthony Richardson
Florida

Mel Kiper Jr.: He needs time to develop. He's not an NFL-ready thrower. But he is an awesome talent, a raw quarterback in a 6-foot-4 frame who would be one of the league's most electrifying runners as soon as he steps on the field. His size and physical tools cannot be taught, and NFL coaches will want to work with him and try to take him to the next level. 

CBS Sports
cbs
QB Anthony Richardson
Florida

Ryan Wilson: Anthony Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: he's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, the Panthers are in dire need of a starting QB right now. David Tepper could choose to go the free agency route (again), but that has been, shall we say, a crapshoot. At the end of the day, Carolina may have to move inside the top five if it's a quarterback it really wants with Day 1 starter potential.

PFF
pff_logo
QB Anthony Richardson
Florida

Michael Renner: Beggars can’t be choosers with three quarterbacks off the board already. The Panthers are certainly going to be the beneficiaries of a deep quarterback class. Richardson offers the kind of tools that can go No. 1 overall, but he will likely fall to this point because he lacks the polish and experience you see from most first-rounders. He earned an 80.1 overall grade in his first season as a starter.

Athletic
athletic_logo
WR Jordan Addison
USC

Nick Baumgardner: Jordan Addison certainly helped make Caleb Williams’ debut season at USC a special one, although Williams propped up Addison last season more than the other way around. There are question marks with all the receivers toward the top of the list, including Addison, who has to continue developing general play strength.

Draft Network
draft_network_logo
QB Will Levis (via CHI)
Kentucky

Joe Marino: In Frank Reich, the Carolina Panthers hired the first offensive-minded head coach in franchise history. And after years of choosing to not participate in drafting a first-round quarterback despite having chances to do it, Carolina could go all-in to get their guy. There are plenty of rumblings that guy is Will Levis, who has all the physical makeup and intangibles to be a franchise quarterback. A coach like Reich could unlock his potential and set the course for the future.

Photos of current Panthers from the Senior Bowl

A number of players on Carolina's current roster once played in the Senior Bowl. Take a trip back in time to see past Senior Bowls as the 2023 version gets underway this week.

North squad offensive tackle Taylor Moton of Western Michigan (72) practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
1 / 25

North squad offensive tackle Taylor Moton of Western Michigan (72) practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
From left, South Squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta of Richmond, linebacker Bradley Bozeman of Alabama, quarterback Mike White of Western Kentucky, and quarterback Brandon Silvers of Troy during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
2 / 25

From left, South Squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta of Richmond, linebacker Bradley Bozeman of Alabama, quarterback Mike White of Western Kentucky, and quarterback Brandon Silvers of Troy during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Squad guard Austin Corbett of Nevada watches practice during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
3 / 25

South Squad guard Austin Corbett of Nevada watches practice during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple's Matt Ioannidis #90 is seen for the North during NCAA college football practice for the Senior Bowl, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, at Ladd–Peebles Stadium, in Mobil, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
4 / 25

Temple's Matt Ioannidis #90 is seen for the North during NCAA college football practice for the Senior Bowl, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, at Ladd–Peebles Stadium, in Mobil, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: Western Michigan Tackle Taylor Moton #72 of the North Team during the 2017 Resse's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. The South defeated the North 16-15. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
5 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: Western Michigan Tackle Taylor Moton #72 of the North Team during the 2017 Resse's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. The South defeated the North 16-15. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Don Juan Moore/2017 Don Juan Moore
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: Taylor Moton #72 of the North team warms up during the Reese's Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
6 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: Taylor Moton #72 of the North team warms up during the Reese's Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman/2017 Getty Images
North squad offensive tackle Taylor Moton of Western Michigan (72) practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
7 / 25

North squad offensive tackle Taylor Moton of Western Michigan (72) practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) in action during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
8 / 25

Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) in action during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

Johnny Vy
North Squad OC Austin Corbett of Nevada (73) in action during the North teams practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 25

North Squad OC Austin Corbett of Nevada (73) in action during the North teams practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill
Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) is seen in action during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
10 / 25

Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) is seen in action during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

Johnny Vy
Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) looks on during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
11 / 25

Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) looks on during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

Johnny Vy
South Squad outside linebacker Marquis Haynes, of Ole Miss, runs drills during the South's team practice Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Mobile, Ala., for Saturday's Senior Bowl NCAA college football game. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
12 / 25

South Squad outside linebacker Marquis Haynes, of Ole Miss, runs drills during the South's team practice Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Mobile, Ala., for Saturday's Senior Bowl NCAA college football game. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill
DUPLICATE*South Squad outside linebacker Marquis Haynes of Ole Miss (38) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
13 / 25

DUPLICATE*South Squad outside linebacker Marquis Haynes of Ole Miss (38) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
14 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman/2018 Getty Images
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
15 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman/2018 Getty Images
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
16 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman/2018 Getty Images
South Squad defensive tackle Greg Gilmore of LSU, left, and linebacker Bradley Bozeman of Alabama in action during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
17 / 25

South Squad defensive tackle Greg Gilmore of LSU, left, and linebacker Bradley Bozeman of Alabama in action during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
18 / 25

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
19 / 25

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
20 / 25

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: American offensive lineman Cade Mays of Tennessee (75) during the Reese's Senior Bowl practice session on February 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
21 / 25

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: American offensive lineman Cade Mays of Tennessee (75) during the Reese's Senior Bowl practice session on February 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
American Team offensive lineman Cade Mays of Tennessee (75) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
22 / 25

American Team offensive lineman Cade Mays of Tennessee (75) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Squad tight end Ian Thomas Indiana, left, and safety Jeremy Reaves of South Alabama in action during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
23 / 25

South Squad tight end Ian Thomas Indiana, left, and safety Jeremy Reaves of South Alabama in action during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 30: Wide Receiver Shi Smith #13 from South Carolina of the American Team during the 2021 Resse's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
24 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 30: Wide Receiver Shi Smith #13 from South Carolina of the American Team during the 2021 Resse's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Don Juan Moore/2021 Don Juan Moore
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 30: Wide Receiver Shi Smith #13 from South Carolina of the American Team makes a catch over Safety Tre Norwood #5 from Oklahoma of the National Team during the 2021 Resse's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
25 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 30: Wide Receiver Shi Smith #13 from South Carolina of the American Team makes a catch over Safety Tre Norwood #5 from Oklahoma of the National Team during the 2021 Resse's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Don Juan Moore/2021 Don Juan Moore
