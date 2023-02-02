2023 Mock Draft Report 2.0: A look at C.J. Stroud

Ryan Wilson: Anthony Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: he's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, the Panthers are in dire need of a starting QB right now. David Tepper could choose to go the free agency route (again), but that has been, shall we say, a crapshoot. At the end of the day, Carolina may have to move inside the top five if it's a quarterback it really wants with Day 1 starter potential.