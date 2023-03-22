Panthers begin pro day journey with a large cast

Stroud said the dinner was mostly about getting to know each other and less about the particulars of Xs and Os, but that he enjoyed the meeting and the meal.

"I mean, I kind of want to keep some of it to us just because I don't want to put out any of their business or mine, but I had a great time," Stroud said of the dinner. "Just having open, transparent conversations about everything.

"They showed me how they like to do things off the field and to help people in the community, and that's something I want to be a part of."

The dinner was an integral part of the pre-draft process — Stroud had the sea bass — and one they're expected to repeat. The Panthers left central Ohio late Wednesday afternoon bound for Alabama, where they'll watch Bryce Young throw tomorrow, then back north to Kentucky to see Will Levis on Friday. After some of them take a break for the league meetings in Phoenix next week, they'll head to Florida next Thursday to go through the same process with Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson. Then, all four quarterbacks are expected to make individual visits to Charlotte to continue the research.