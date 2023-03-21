Road trip: Panthers heading out for quarterback pro days

And who they're taking underscores how important this trip is.

In addition to Reich, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, senior assistant Jim Caldwell, and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown will be in the traveling party. Fitterer, assistant GM Dan Morgan, and vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman will also be out there (among others).

They're rolling deep this week for a reason, because they know they have to get this one right. You don't trade all the stuff they traded to Chicago to get to the top pick (two firsts, two seconds, and DJ Moore) to not be buttoned up in your research.

Reich referred to "multiple touchpoints" with all four quarterbacks before the draft, and they also plan to bring all four of them in for visits to Charlotte. But this week, they get to see them on their home turf, to watch them in a more controlled environment than the combine, when they're thrown together with strangers (Young didn't throw in Indianapolis; the other three did).

"It's just more like the combine, but it's a little bit better than the combine because they're throwing to all their guys," Reich said. "And it's a little bit more controlled in that way that they can do some things that the guys who are running the workouts know specifically, a few things that you're looking for. You can ask guys to do certain things. Sometimes you get to spend a little time talking to him there."