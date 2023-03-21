Road trip: Panthers heading out for quarterback pro days

Mar 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
ProDay_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have seen most of them throw in a controlled workout setting. They've talked to all of them for a whopping 18 minutes each.

Most importantly, they've seen all the film.

This week, they'll start to actually get to know the quarterbacks in this year's draft class at a deeper level. That's important since they'll take one of them with the first pick in this year's draft, a decision it's impossible to overstate the importance of.

Related Links

And listening to Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer talk about the road trip he's about to embark on, you can tell how important this week is as the Panthers prep for a series of pro day workouts for the top quarterbacks.

"I mean, besides the obvious, seeing how the ball jumps off their hand," Fitterer began when asked what he looks for in these largely controlled environments. "How they move, how they interact with teammates. Some of it will be meetings the night before; you take them out to dinner the night before.

"Talking to, it could be their equipment guy, could be the head coach, it doesn't matter who it is. What do you think of this person? How does he treat people? Like how did he carry himself every day? Or are there ups and downs? Our scouts know a lot of that. But it's always good to hear that firsthand."

Panthers head coach Frank Reich and Fitterer will lead a sizable contingent on a road trip over the next eight days to check out all the top passers.

They'll leave today for Columbus, Ohio, to see C.J. Stroud at Ohio State Wednesday, followed by a quick turnaround to see Bryce Young at Alabama Thursday. On Friday, they'll head back up to Kentucky to see Will Levis (this is a thorough search, which follows what they did when they were hiring Reich and his staff), before a quick pit stop back in Charlotte.

Reich and Fitterer will take a brief break to go to Phoenix for the league meetings next week, before stopping in Gainesville, Fla., next Thursday on the way home to watch Anthony Richardson.

And who they're taking underscores how important this trip is.

In addition to Reich, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, senior assistant Jim Caldwell, and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown will be in the traveling party. Fitterer, assistant GM Dan Morgan, and vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman will also be out there (among others).

They're rolling deep this week for a reason, because they know they have to get this one right. You don't trade all the stuff they traded to Chicago to get to the top pick (two firsts, two seconds, and DJ Moore) to not be buttoned up in your research.

Reich referred to "multiple touchpoints" with all four quarterbacks before the draft, and they also plan to bring all four of them in for visits to Charlotte. But this week, they get to see them on their home turf, to watch them in a more controlled environment than the combine, when they're thrown together with strangers (Young didn't throw in Indianapolis; the other three did).

"It's just more like the combine, but it's a little bit better than the combine because they're throwing to all their guys," Reich said. "And it's a little bit more controlled in that way that they can do some things that the guys who are running the workouts know specifically, a few things that you're looking for. You can ask guys to do certain things. Sometimes you get to spend a little time talking to him there."

While they won't spend much time talking about how narrow their wish list for the top pick will be — they're going to see all four for a reason — Fitterer has said on several occasions that you have to have "conviction" about a quarterback to take them this high, and that they feel strongly about several of them.

Reich laughed on Monday when reporters tried to narrow his list for him, saying, "I do believe all four of these guys will make an impact in this league."

But the Panthers have to make one choice, one vitally important choice. So that's why they're road-tripping this week, to dig a little deeper into which one they feel most strongly about.

"We're still going through the process right now," Fitterer said. "I mean, obviously, we have our ideas. You're not going to make a move like that without having that pretty much cemented. But now we're going through the process of talking to the players and really getting to know them. You know them as players, starting back a couple of years from your scout's start, and watching these guys, evaluating them. We had a snapshot at the combine where you get 18 minutes talking to them, but really what we want to do is get to know them, what drives them, who's supporting them, who's in their family.

"So this is an important time to go through this process. But we do feel good about the group up top."

That's why they're packing their bags and heading out on a trip that could change the course of the franchise. That's all.

Best of the QBs in the 2023 NFL Draft

Here's a look at some of the top quarterbacks in this year's class, including Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
1 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
2 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis rushes during an NCAA football game against Miami Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)
3 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis rushes during an NCAA football game against Miami Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)

JOHN AMIS/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs through the end zone after rushing for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs through the end zone after rushing for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Maryland 66-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
5 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Maryland 66-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs for a pickup of 9 yards against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
6 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs for a pickup of 9 yards against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles away from Miami safety Gilbert Frierson (3) before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Atlanta, in this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo. Young was selected to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
7 / 60

FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles away from Miami safety Gilbert Frierson (3) before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Atlanta, in this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo. Young was selected to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass while playing Indiana during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
8 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass while playing Indiana during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
9 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs the ball upfield during an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
10 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs the ball upfield during an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
11 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
12 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
13 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) works against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
14 / 60

FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) works against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young holds the Heisman Trophy at an award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via AP, Pool)
15 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young holds the Heisman Trophy at an award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via AP, Pool)

Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) scrambles for yardage in front of Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
16 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) scrambles for yardage in front of Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rushes for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
17 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rushes for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out to throw a pass from the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
18 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out to throw a pass from the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) looks for an open receiver during an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
19 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) looks for an open receiver during an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage in front of Utah defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
20 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage in front of Utah defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, right front, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
21 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, right front, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during a NCAA college football game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
22 / 60

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during a NCAA college football game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Youngstown State linebacker Alex Howard (3) chases down Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
23 / 60

Youngstown State linebacker Alex Howard (3) chases down Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks to throw a pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
24 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks to throw a pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Wisconsin during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
25 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Wisconsin during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Stroud was selected top offensive player in the Associated Press Big Ten Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
26 / 60

FILE - Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Stroud was selected top offensive player in the Associated Press Big Ten Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
27 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles for yardage against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
28 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles for yardage against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a touchdown pass against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
29 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a touchdown pass against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass as he is pressured by Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
30 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass as he is pressured by Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
31 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
32 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) pass down field against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
33 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) pass down field against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
34 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
35 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs upfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
36 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs upfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Matt Stamey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gestures to a teammate against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
37 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gestures to a teammate against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Matt Stamey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
38 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) looks for an open receiver during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
39 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) looks for an open receiver during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
40 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
41 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
42 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
43 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
44 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scores a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
45 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scores a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., on Nov. 12, 2022. In an age of "opt-outs" in college football, the best NFL prospects for Alabama and Kansas State are opting in at the Sugar Bowl, on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022, including Young. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
46 / 60

FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., on Nov. 12, 2022. In an age of "opt-outs" in college football, the best NFL prospects for Alabama and Kansas State are opting in at the Sugar Bowl, on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022, including Young. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass against Kansas State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
47 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass against Kansas State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
48 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
49 / 60

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Kansas State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
50 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Kansas State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
51 / 60

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
52 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
53 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
54 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
55 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
56 / 60

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
57 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
58 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
59 / 60

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
60 / 60

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers agree to terms with Henry Anderson

The defensive end played in 11 games for Carolina in 2022 and returns to a productive defensive line.

news

Frank Reich: Panthers "in driver's seat" with first overall pick

Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer talked about the draft, free agency, Shaq Thompson, and events over the last few weeks in Monday press conferences.

news

Andy Dalton here to share his knowledge with the next guy

The new Panthers backup quarterback has been the guy, and the backup to the guy, and is ready to become part of the collective here to teach the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

news

2023 Mock Draft Report 4.0: Trading up to the first pick

Check out who media outlets are projecting to the Panthers following their trade up to the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Social media reaction to Adam Thielen news

Thielen agreed to terms with the Panthers on Sunday night, setting off reaction across the internet.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Adam Thielen

The former Vikings wide receiver visited last week, and gives the Panthers their most proven player at a position in transition.

news

Five things to know about Shy Tuttle

The Panthers' new defensive tackle joins Ejiro Evero's scheme after four seasons with the Saints. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Five things to know about DeShawn Williams

The Panthers signed the defensive tackle from the Broncos, reuniting him with Ejiro Evero in Carolina. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Five things to know about Andy Dalton

The Panthers picked up the veteran quarterback from his last stint in New Orleans. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Justin McCray

The former Texans offensive guard, who has played for Panthers line coach James Campen in multiple spots, adds some depth to a consistent line.

news

Ask The Old Guy: What a time to be alive

With the trade for the No. 1 overall pick leading directly into free agency, this is no time for a day off — there's way too much to do.

Advertising