Frank Reich: Panthers "in driver's seat" with first overall pick

Everything started rolling when the Panthers traded up with the Bears for the No. 1 pick, sending wide receiver DJ Moore as part of the package for their choice from the top quarterbacks in this year's class.

From there, they got to work. As it stood Monday afternoon, Carolina's free agency haul included tight end Hayden Hurst, wide receiver Adam Thielen, and running back Miles Sanders. They've brought back center Bradley Bozeman too, returning the starting lineup they ended last season with and found success in, and added veteran guard Justin McCray late last week to the room.

"If you're going to go with a young quarterback, you have to have a running back. You have to have the tight end. You have to have the receivers," Fitterer said. "We feel like we have the offensive line. … Everything we've done the last couple years, is build a defense, build an offensive line, so when we get to that position, we can drop someone in.

"We're in that position right now, but what we wanted to do in free agency is surround that person, and then go into the draft not having to force anything. We don't want to have to take a certain position at 39 just because (we) didn't take that position. We want to take the best player available."

The Panthers like the spot they're in as much as they like the spot they've created for a new rookie. Reich, who complimented the analysis and navigation by Fitterer and Tepper throughout the trade talks, said he saw more opportunity than pressure associated with the draft's top selection.