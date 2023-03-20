Frank Reich: Panthers "in driver's seat" with first overall pick

Mar 20, 2023 at 04:06 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Frank Reich
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Frank Reich recalled conversations he has had following an active last two weeks with owner David Tepper and general manager Scott Fitterer. While the trio discussed the Panthers' free-agent acquisitions and current roster makeup, they felt good about the situation created for an incoming rookie quarterback.

Carolina will be taking one with their recently acquired first overall pick in this year's draft, so the goal was to surround him with as much help as possible.

"(We) really feel like we're putting this guy in a good position, with some of the pieces that we've signed," Reich said in Monday's press conference, his first since the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Related Links

Everything started rolling when the Panthers traded up with the Bears for the No. 1 pick, sending wide receiver DJ Moore as part of the package for their choice from the top quarterbacks in this year's class.

From there, they got to work. As it stood Monday afternoon, Carolina's free agency haul included tight end Hayden Hurst, wide receiver Adam Thielen, and running back Miles Sanders. They've brought back center Bradley Bozeman too, returning the starting lineup they ended last season with and found success in, and added veteran guard Justin McCray late last week to the room.

"If you're going to go with a young quarterback, you have to have a running back. You have to have the tight end. You have to have the receivers," Fitterer said. "We feel like we have the offensive line. … Everything we've done the last couple years, is build a defense, build an offensive line, so when we get to that position, we can drop someone in.

"We're in that position right now, but what we wanted to do in free agency is surround that person, and then go into the draft not having to force anything. We don't want to have to take a certain position at 39 just because (we) didn't take that position. We want to take the best player available."

The Panthers like the spot they're in as much as they like the spot they've created for a new rookie. Reich, who complimented the analysis and navigation by Fitterer and Tepper throughout the trade talks, said he saw more opportunity than pressure associated with the draft's top selection.

"Is there more pressure with that? I guess so," Reich said when asked if there's more to consider when evaluating for a No. 1 pick over a No. 9 pick, where Carolina was originally slotted. "But I don't feel it like that. I feel more freedom. We can actually get the guy that we want. We can take the time. We're in the driver's seat."

Fitterer confirmed they'd be taking trips to visit all four of the consensus top four quarterbacks at their pro day workouts throughout the next two weeks – Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida), and Will Levis (Kentucky). The Panthers will also bring all four of them to Charlotte, four of 30 total visits allocated before the draft, per Reich.

"At the combine, I said if you're going to go up, you better have conviction; and we have conviction on players at the top that we feel good about," Fitterer said. "We're still going through the process right now. Obviously, we have our ideas. You're not going to make a move like (the trade) without having pretty much cemented. … But we do feel good about the group up top."

Reich echoed the sentiment.

The Panthers are in that proverbial driver's seat, and Reich doesn't appear inclined to rush the process.

"When you've got the number one pick, the thing is, we don't have to play games, right?" Reich said. "I mean, it's not like we're trying to fool anybody. What we're trying to do is take all the time we can on the evaluation. Do we have inclinations? Do we have feelings? Do we have evals kind of written out on paper and in our minds? Yeah, we all do.

"There's a lot of conviction, as Scott said, on some of these top quarterbacks. The old adage, 'Don't make a decision before you have to' – we're going to take every second every day, or every hour every day, to make this decision. And we've still got plenty of time left."

– As for what the Panthers will be specifically looking for in their next quarterback? Reich didn't feel the urge to divulge too many specific details, opting for a "playmaker" descriptor.

But he wanted to clarify that he wouldn't be placing a height restriction on the role.

Reich has primarily worked with taller quarterbacks – including Peyton Manning (6-foot-5), Philip Rivers (6-foot-5), Nick Foles (6-foot-6), Andrew Luck (6-foot-4), and Matt Ryan (6-foot-4).

That doesn't mean he's opposed to drafting a quarterback on the shorter side (i.e., 5-foot-10 Bryce Young), and he wanted to make it clear that he had a positive outlook on Russell Wilson when he came into the league in 2012.

"You don't have to read anything into that," Reich said with a laugh. "But I don't mind telling you that I had a high grade on Russell Wilson. But don't read anything into it. I'm just saying that because – all these people are putting this label on me that I only work with big quarterbacks. Don't read anything into that."

– Fitterer and Reich complimented Shaq Thompson's leadership following the veteran linebacker's reworked contract. Thompson has been a Panther since they drafted him in the first round of the 2015 draft.

Fitterer expressed gratitude for Thompson's "team-first" decision and said he had a high level of respect for him. Reich agreed and said Thompson's "maturity and leadership" stuck out in their early conversations.

"He's a team leader, one of the most unselfish people I've been around, and he wanted to be here," Fitterer said. "It's important for him to be in Carolina. He loves Charlotte; he loves the Panthers. What it came down to, we had a conversation. We sat down in the stadium, and we just talked man-to-man, and said, 'Hey, listen, what do you need? This is what we need.' We worked through it."

Behind the scenes with Hayden Hurst as he visits the Panthers

Follow along with Hayden Hurst through the facility as he met staff and coaches and officially signed his contract to become a Panther.

230316 Hayden Hurst -50
1 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -05
2 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -07
3 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -10
4 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -12
5 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -13
6 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -20
7 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -22
8 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -25
9 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -29
10 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -30
11 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -32
12 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -33
13 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -36
14 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -40
15 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -45
16 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -49
17 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -52
18 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -57
19 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -58
20 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -59
21 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230316 Hayden Hurst -60
22 / 22
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Andy Dalton here to share his knowledge with the next guy

The new Panthers backup quarterback has been the guy, and the backup to the guy, and is ready to become part of the collective here to teach the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

news

2023 Mock Draft Report 4.0: Trading up to the first pick

Check out who media outlets are projecting to the Panthers following their trade up to the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Social media reaction to Adam Thielen news

Thielen agreed to terms with the Panthers on Sunday night, setting off reaction across the internet.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Adam Thielen

The former Vikings wide receiver visited last week, and gives the Panthers their most proven player at a position in transition.

news

Five things to know about Shy Tuttle

The Panthers' new defensive tackle joins Ejiro Evero's scheme after four seasons with the Saints. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Five things to know about DeShawn Williams

The Panthers signed the defensive tackle from the Broncos, reuniting him with Ejiro Evero in Carolina. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Five things to know about Andy Dalton

The Panthers picked up the veteran quarterback from his last stint in New Orleans. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Justin McCray

The former Texans offensive guard, who has played for Panthers line coach James Campen in multiple spots, adds some depth to a consistent line.

news

Ask The Old Guy: What a time to be alive

With the trade for the No. 1 overall pick leading directly into free agency, this is no time for a day off — there's way too much to do.

news

Bradley Bozeman ready to build on offensive line momentum

With their starting center back on a new three-year deal, the Panthers will have the same five starters in place, which will allow them a chance to continue last year's progress.

news

Panthers restructure Donte Jackson's contract

The move creates more cap flexibility, as they proceed through a busy first week of free agency.

Advertising