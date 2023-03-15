Georgia defenders sound off on NFL Draft's top quarterbacks

Young, meanwhile, is the only quarterback of the four who beat Georgia in the last two years. He only did it once – in a 41-24 blowout win for the 2021 SEC championship – passing for 421 yards on 26-of-44 with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Young also added 40 yards and a touchdown on three rushes, taking no sacks.

"He's probably one of the best guys I've ever been around," Georgia edge Nolan Smith said of Young. "He's probably one of the best guys as far as keeping himself poised, going onto the next thing, and playing the next play that I've ever seen. I try to take some things from him to myself."

Ringo also had a glowing review of Young's personality, as he said he also grew close with Young during the 2020 All-American Bowl.

"(He's a) funny, outgoing-type person," Ringo said. "He definitely relates with a lot of different people, of course, him coming from the West Coast, just like me, and going to Alabama. It's kind of hard not to get along with those types of people."

The Bulldogs faced Young's Crimson Tide again after the conference championship in the 2022 CFP national title game, and Young had a less efficient outing in a loss to Georgia. He went 35-of-57 in the national title game for 369 yards with one touchdown against two interceptions and taking four sacks.