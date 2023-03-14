Trenton Simpson hoping to fulfill Cam Newton's prediction

Simpson, a Butkus Award semifinalist for the nation's best linebacker in 2022, finished his college career with 165 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, five pass deflections, and three forced fumbles. He also ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the combine with a 1.55 10-yard split, trailing only Auburn's Owen Pappoe in Indianapolis. He worked out at Clemson's pro day Tuesday in front of a large group of NFL scouts, including Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer and assistant GM Dan Morgan.

On the other side of the ball at Mallard Creek (and eventually on the other side of the Palmetto Bowl rivalry), South Carolina offensive lineman Eric Douglas created his own Panthers memory while growing up in Charlotte.

Douglas said he grew up a Vikings fan but he'd "always root for the home team." Douglas said his favorite game he has ever attended was a Minnesota-Carolina matchup when he was 12 years old. He said he wore Panthers gear, joking about how he considered changing throughout the contest.

Douglas, who played six seasons as the Gamecocks' center and worked out during South Carolina's pro day Monday, said he has met with a scout from the Panthers. He didn't receive a combine invite and would be a late-round pick if drafted, but Douglas could provide depth to a situation.