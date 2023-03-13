Reports: Panthers near deal with Shy Tuttle

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are close to taking a significant step toward building a new 3-4 defense.
According to multiple reports, the Panthers are nearing a deal with Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle. The deal can't be finalized until the new league year starts on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The former Saints defensive tackle gives them another stout run defender as they transition to a new defensive front.
Originally an undrafted free agent from Tennessee, Tuttle has started 29 games for the Saints the last two years. (And had a disrespectful interception and stiff-arm of former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in 2019).
Along with Derrick Brown (who is likely to play as a defensive end in this system), he gives them some more size up front, which is what they needed as they adjust their base defense.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder grew up in Lexington, N.C., and starred at North Davidson High before going to Tennessee.
Shy Tuttle played four seasons with the Saints from 2019-22, logging 143 tackles and 4.0 sacks.