Reports: Panthers near deal with Shy Tuttle

Mar 13, 2023 at 02:17 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
shy-tuttle
Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are close to taking a significant step toward building a new 3-4 defense.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers are nearing a deal with Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle. The deal can't be finalized until the new league year starts on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The former Saints defensive tackle gives them another stout run defender as they transition to a new defensive front.

Originally an undrafted free agent from Tennessee, Tuttle has started 29 games for the Saints the last two years. (And had a disrespectful interception and stiff-arm of former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in 2019).

Along with Derrick Brown (who is likely to play as a defensive end in this system), he gives them some more size up front, which is what they needed as they adjust their base defense.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder grew up in Lexington, N.C., and starred at North Davidson High before going to Tennessee.

Best of Shy Tuttle over the years

Shy Tuttle played four seasons with the Saints from 2019-22, logging 143 tackles and 4.0 sacks.

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) celebrates a fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
1 / 19

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) celebrates a fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
2 / 19

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) celebrates a fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
3 / 19

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) celebrates a fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
4 / 19

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Derick Hingle/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) reacts during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov.27, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
5 / 19

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) reacts during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov.27, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
6 / 19

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackles David Onyemata (93) and Shy Tuttle (99) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
7 / 19

New Orleans Saints defensive tackles David Onyemata (93) and Shy Tuttle (99) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2022} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) runs past New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
8 / 19

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) runs past New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) speaks with Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Zack Bailey (78) after an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
9 / 19

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) speaks with Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Zack Bailey (78) after an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach (97) celebrate during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
10 / 19

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach (97) celebrate during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) tips a pass attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) in the third quarter during the NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC via AP)
11 / 19

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) tips a pass attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) in the third quarter during the NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC via AP)

NFL
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs for a first down past New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
12 / 19

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs for a first down past New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley carries for a touchdown against New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) to defeat the Saints in overtime during an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Giants won 27-21. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
13 / 19

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley carries for a touchdown against New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) to defeat the Saints in overtime during an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Giants won 27-21. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Brett Duke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) works against Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (63) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
14 / 19

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) works against Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (63) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for a receiver as he is rushed by New Orleans Saints' Shy Tuttle (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
15 / 19

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for a receiver as he is rushed by New Orleans Saints' Shy Tuttle (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
16 / 19

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) works against Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (63) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
17 / 19

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) works against Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (63) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks' Alex Collins (41) carries between New Orleans Saints' Shy Tuttle (99) and Cameron Jordan (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
18 / 19

Seattle Seahawks' Alex Collins (41) carries between New Orleans Saints' Shy Tuttle (99) and Cameron Jordan (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as he is dragged down by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
19 / 19

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as he is dragged down by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers bring back Bradley Bozeman

The veteran center agrees to terms to return, and helps them keep a sudden strength of the roster strong.

news

Jaycee Horn offering NFL advice to former Gamecocks teammate

At South Carolina's pro day, cornerback Cam Smith credited the Panthers corner as he prepares to embark in his own NFL journey.

news

Panthers tender offer to Sam Franklin

They're bringing back the restricted free agent safety, who emerged as a top special teams player this season and earned notice around the league for his aggressive style.

news

Reports: Panthers near deal with Vonn Bell

The former Saints and Bengals safety had four interceptions last year, and would give the Panthers another experienced option in the secondary.

news

Free agent negotiation period begins at noon

The Panthers are still talking to a number of their own players heading into the opening of the market, though free agency on the whole figures to be slower this year.

news

Panthers enter free agency with a choice at kicker

They've gotten steady results the last two years with Zane Gonzalez and Eddy Piñeiro, which creates an interesting situation at the position.

news

Taking a look at future pass-catching options

The Panthers will be looking at a number of avenues to find some help at receiver and tight end, after the reported deal which positions them for a new quarterback.

news

Panthers agree to terms on reworked deal with Shaq Thompson

The veteran linebacker agreed to a new deal to keep him here, where he'll add some stability to the middle of a restructured defense.

news

To make a big move, Panthers needed the right staff

By hiring head coach Frank Reich and assembling a deep group of assistants on offense, the Panthers created the condition for the top pick in the draft to flourish in Carolina.

news

Reports: Panthers trade for top pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The deal with the Bears won't be official until next Wednesday, but is a major move for the team looking for a quarterback.

news

Panthers release linebacker Damien Wilson

The veteran linebacker fell out of the rotation in the second half of last season, and the Panthers enter the offseason looking for more speed at the position.

Advertising