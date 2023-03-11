To make a big move, Panthers needed the right staff

In short, they created the condition for success on that side of the ball. But it matters less without the guy on the field to build it around. And now, they have a shot at that player to justify all those coaches they have to help him.

"That was one of the things sitting down with Mr. Tepper, early on, that we just were committed to do," Reich said at the combine. "We were going to commit to doing whatever it took to hire the best staff that we could. He stood behind me on that. Gave us the money we needed to sign some of the coaches that we needed to sign. Talking about quarterback coach, you got Josh McCown, 17 years. Josh and I have been talking about this for a little bit, really excited to get him. I'm very excited to get Parks Frazier as our pass game coordinator. I just think he's an incredibly bright young mind. His future is very, very bright.

"Then Thomas Brown as our offensive coordinator. Through the interview process, Thomas just, he blew us all away. He's a guy I really hadn't had much exposure to. Talking to him, he's the kind of leader and the kind of mind that I think is really going to set up well for our quarterback."

When Reich said that, he had no idea who that quarterback was going to be. And honestly, he still doesn't, as they have time to continue to consider the options, to study, to analyze, and to take their best shot at getting it right. Reich is not a coach who does things in a knee-jerk manner. Ask him a question, and he'll often nod, tilt his head, look into the middle distance, and say, "I need to process that."

Now, he has a month and a half to process the most important decision possible.

Friday's move was a big one, but it's a step in the process that began weeks ago when they started shaping this offensive staff.

They still don't know who that quarterback is going to be. One of the group that includes Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson will be theirs for the taking (unless they trade again). But it puts them in a position to pick the guy who could change the game here.

It's been a long time since the Panthers have been able to have this kind of anticipation for a draft, at least as it pertains to quarterbacks. They haven't used many picks at all, and no first-rounders, since taking Newton first overall in 2011. From Kyle Allen to Teddy Bridgewater to Sam Darnold to Baker Mayfield (and eventually back to Darnold last year), the Panthers have been stop-gapping the position for the last four years.

Of course, it's a costly proposition. They're giving up a lot to make this move. But finding the potential answer at quarterback was a priority, and now they have a shot.

The plan is that with all they've invested in coaches to develop him, the price will be worth it, because now the Panthers have something they haven't had at the most important position on the field in some time.

Hope.