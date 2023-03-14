Panthers release offensive lineman Pat Elflein

That happened Tuesday, as the team released veteran center Pat Elflein.

Elflein started the first six games of last year, but after Bozeman claimed the starting job, Elflein had season-ending surgery and was placed on IR.

The 28-year-old Elflein was signed in free agency in 2021 and started 15 games over two seasons.

By agreeing to terms on a new three-year deal with Bozeman Monday, the team brings back the entire starting offensive line, and that group is under contract through at least the end of the 2024 season.