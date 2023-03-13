Free agent negotiation period begins at noon

As the Panthers adjust to a new defensive scheme, they could use some reinforcements at a few key spots.

Atop that list would be another pass-rusher to air with Brian Burns, and after playing in a 4-3 base in recent years, that might require going outside to find one. They have some younger options to play nose tackle (Marquan McCall played well in a limited role as a rookie last year) but could look for some experience there. They could also be on the hunt for more of a run-stopping defensive end.

Veteran Henry Anderson, who came in last year just before the start of the season, is an example of the type of player they'd likely be looking for to play end opposite Derrick Brown. The 31-year-old Anderson is among their unrestricted free agents, and there's potentially some interest in bringing him back.

Players such as defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. and outside linebacker Frankie Luvu aren't standard size fits to play outside linebacker in a 3-4, but both have impressed their new coaches when they see the effort and intensity on tape. While new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is known for playing matchups and maximizing the talent on hand, they're still figuring out how to use the pieces in place. Luvu, in particular, has excelled in a variety of roles since coming here.