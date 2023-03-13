Jaycee Horn offering NFL advice to former Gamecocks teammate

Smith said the help from Horn and Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu (a fellow former Gamecock) has helped him avoid going into the draft "blind." He said they'd told him the "little things" about behaving like a professional and maturing, advice that helped him going into the training process.

Smith and fellow South Carolina cornerback prospect Darius Rush are training together in Charlotte with defensive backs coach ChaChi Sullivan ahead of the draft. Both have leaned on Horn as the process unfolded.

Rush, who finished his college career with three interceptions, seven pass deflections, and a forced fumble, recorded a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine and went through positional drills at the Gamecocks' pro day.

"The most thoughtful thing he said to me was 'Keep going,' honestly," Rush said. "Just keep putting in that work, and it's all going to pay off. So I do that, I take that, and I just – like, that's somebody in the NFL, a first-rounder I played with, telling me these words, and look where it got him. So just taking that advice and putting in that hard work, and just dedicating my work to my craft."

Horn has left his former teammates with plenty to look up to as they hope to find their own paths in the NFL – and he's showing them the way too.