Panthers enter free agency with a choice at kicker

Some kickers hitting free agency this year have yet to find a solid level of consistency or find themselves in a cycle of short-term jobs.

Chase McLaughlin has spent time with eight teams since he went undrafted in 2019 – the Bills, Vikings, Chargers, 49ers, Colts, Jaguars, Jets, and Browns – and he has appeared in games for six of them, putting up a 78.8 career field goal percentage (67-of-85) and 97.8 percent (88-of-90) on extra points. He played in 16 games for the Browns in 2021, making 15 of his 21 field goal attempts (71.4 percent) and 36 of his 37 extra points (97.3 percent). When the Colts released Blankenship after Week 1, McLaughlin came in and made 30-of-36 field goals (83.3 percent) and sailed all 21 extra-point attempts.

Brett Maher will hit free agency after his one-year, $965,000 contract with the Cowboys expires. Since 2013, he has spent time with the Jets, CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Ottawa Redblacks, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Browns, Commanders, Texans, Cardinals, and Saints, before his third stint in Dallas last season.

His campaign started strong in 2022, making 29 of his 32 field goal attempts (9-of-11 on kicks of 50 yards or more) and going 50-of-53 extra points. But he missed four of his five extra-point attempts in the Cowboys' Wild Card game against the Buccaneers, the most missed extra points in a game in NFL history.

A unique situation unfolded for Cameron Dicker in his rookie season last year. He started his career with the Rams and was released in August, signed with the Ravens later that month and was released two days later, and ended up on the Eagles' practice squad on Oct. 4. He made two field goals in his NFL debut against the Cardinals, punctuated by a game-winner in the final two minutes, but he was released Oct. 29 after Jake Elliott returned from injury.

The Chargers picked Dicker up that week for their practice squad, and he made another game-winning kick in his first game there against the Falcons. He was signed to their active roster later that month after an injury to their starter, and he kicked a third game-winning field goal against the Titans to help Los Angeles make the playoffs.

Dicker finished his rookie year, making 21 of his 22 attempts (95.5 percent) and all 24 extra points across two teams. Since he has fewer than three accrued seasons, Dicker will become an exclusive rights free agent, meaning he cannot negotiate with other teams if the Chargers offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum.