Taking a look at future pass-catching options

The Panthers will likely be looking for another pass catcher in free agency, with several contracts hitting their expirations across the league.

Carolina could potentially consider some of the top unrestricted free agent tight ends, including Dalton Schultz or Mike Gesicki.

Schultz has been a valuable pass catcher with the Cowboys since 2018, putting up over 2,100 receiving yards on 211 receptions in five seasons. Gesicki has spent his career in Miami since the Dolphins drafted him with a second-round pick in 2018, and he's tallied more than 2,600 yards on 231 catches in his career.

At receiver, two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen was added to the pool of options after his release from Minnesota. Thielen, 32, has been consistently productive across his decade with the Vikings, totaling 55 career touchdowns and over 6,600 receiving yards.

Another choice for a receiver could be a reunion for new head coach Frank Reich, Parris Campbell. Selected by the Colts with a second-round pick in 2019, Campbell put up the best season of his career last year despite poor quarterback play, finishing the season with 623 yards on 63 catches in his first full season of action.

Jakobi Meyers is one of the top-performing wideouts available in free agency, as he has been a consistent receiver in New England for three seasons after the Patriots picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Last year, the 6-foot-2 Meyers put up 804 yards on 67 receptions, averaging 12 yards per catch.

DJ Chark will become a free agent after his one-year deal with the Lions expires. The 6-foot-4 wideout missed six games last season with an ankle injury but returned with a solid finish to the year, tallying 502 yards and three touchdowns on 30 catches in 2022. Chark was a Pro Bowler in 2019 with the Jaguars, who selected him with a second-round pick in 2018.