Live updates from quarterback pro days

Talking shop 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RRCrjnxtxt— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 22, 2023
And with that, Ohio State’s pro day is in the books and the Panthers contingent is off to the next stop — Alabama and Bryce Young tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/f6Ru3Vie2w— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023
In a short interview after the workout, Stroud said the Panthers didn’t talk as much about the particulars of football, it was mostly about getting to know him as a person.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023
Thomas Brown greets Stroud after the workout. pic.twitter.com/Lvswt68hkK— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023
Fitterer and Reich’s view of that Stroud deep ball. pic.twitter.com/mL7eTOoVke— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023
There’s music in the background but it got noticeably quieter in here. Chatter is over. All the scouts are locked in on the throwing.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023
It’s that time. pic.twitter.com/r9v1CxveXV— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023
CJ warming up before the main event. pic.twitter.com/UsC2ptqCAO— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023
Teppers confirmed, alongside Reich, Fitterer, and McCown. pic.twitter.com/itz1JtKatP— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023
This man’s son is a year away from being eligible, but when he’s in the draft, you better be picking high if you want him. pic.twitter.com/TJaHSV8kvu— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023
Here’s the man the Panthers are here to see — CJ Stroud, not the other guy. pic.twitter.com/LaEQl9spgx— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023
Panthers free agent G Michael Jordan is here today “supporting my brothers” (he’s a former Buckeye).— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023
Still working through some free agent options. He started 10 games in 2021, and played well so he ought to find a home soon.
Steve Smith’s working today, so he’s brown-bagging his breakfast. pic.twitter.com/9hT6lgr7j3— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023
Resuming my pro day trips tomorrow to check out Alabama while the awesome @daringantt is at Ohio State today 💪— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 22, 2023
Lots to come over at https://t.co/kYIbqfU1Aq…
Also, that list of 11 staffers here in Columbus that's going around is short at least one, as senior personnel executive Jeff Morrow is here as well (source: my two eyes).— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023
Plus, @robgpaul, @_KingToot, and myself, of course. We're clearly the important ones.
"Thorough" is the new "process."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023
They interviewed nine guys for the head coaching job. They traded a lot of stuff to get to the No. 1 overall pick. They sent a lot of people to Ohio (and will send many to Alabama, etc.).
We'll tweet this again, often. https://t.co/IGXxCBgvj3