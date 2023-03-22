Live updates from quarterback pro days

Mar 22, 2023 at 03:28 PM

C.J. Stroud is ready to be pushed, and to push others

The Ohio State quarterback impressed Panthers officials at his pro day workout, and showed some of the traits that made him one of the top prospects in this year's draft.

Panthers begin pro day journey with a large cast

The team had 12 people on hand to scout Ohio State's CJ Stroud Wednesday, and most of them are headed to Alabama now for the next leg of the journey.

Five things to know about Miles Sanders

The Panthers signed former Eagles running back Miles Sanders after his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2022. Here are five things to know about him.

Five things to know about Adam Thielen

The Panthers have officially signed new wide receiver Adam Thielen after he spent 10 years with the Vikings. Here are five things to know about him.

Panthers agree to terms with Henry Anderson

The defensive end played in 11 games for Carolina in 2022 and returns to a productive defensive line.

Road trip: Panthers heading out for quarterback pro days

Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer will lead a large contingent across the country, as they continue to evaluate which quarterback they're taking first overall.

Frank Reich: Panthers "in driver's seat" with first overall pick

Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer talked about the draft, free agency, Shaq Thompson, and events over the last few weeks in Monday press conferences.

Andy Dalton here to share his knowledge with the next guy

The new Panthers backup quarterback has been the guy, and the backup to the guy, and is ready to become part of the collective here to teach the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

2023 Mock Draft Report 4.0: Trading up to the first pick

Check out who media outlets are projecting to the Panthers following their trade up to the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Social media reaction to Adam Thielen news

Thielen agreed to terms with the Panthers on Sunday night, setting off reaction across the internet.

Panthers agree to terms with Adam Thielen

The former Vikings wide receiver visited last week, and gives the Panthers their most proven player at a position in transition.

