Ikem Ekwonu's roots run from draft night to "NFL Africa" program

Ekwonu recalled how the planning stage ended around early April before he saw the piece for the first time the morning of the draft. It was a custom-tailored suit, so the pants and blazer had to be altered to fit him perfectly before he stepped onto the red carpet.

The suit was a hit, and it succeeded in its original goal to bring Ekwonu's heritage to center stage.

"My biggest thing is being able to cater to my clients and make sure they're happy with their designs," Jennings said. "There's a deeper meaning behind the piece, so seeing that I was able to help out other kids in Africa, being able to see that piece, even them just seeing it, could give them the slightest motivation to go out and be great. When I designed the piece for Ickey, that was one of the main things I wanted to incorporate, and I took from it.

"It definitely was a great feeling to see that, and hopefully, someone in Africa, or kids here, are able to see that, and they're able to be motivated and know they can achieve anything they want to achieve. I'm definitely happy about that."