What it's like to make the first pick in the NFL Draft: The GM's perspective

CHARLOTTE — Few people get more than one chance to pick first overall in the NFL Draft.

If you get it right, you're usually not in a position to do it again. If you get it wrong, you're usually not employed much longer. But if you're good enough at it, people will line up to give you a chance to do it again and again.

Few people recognize the consequences of the decision the Panthers are facing this week better than Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian, who has been involved in the No. 1 overall pick three times in his storied career.

Two were unquestioned home runs and fellow Hall of Famers — the all-time sack leader Bruce Smith and legendary quarterback Peyton Manning. When he became the Panthers' original GM in 1995, he traded out of the top spot and took the quarterback who would lead the team to the NFC Championship Game in just its second season.

So when Polian, who still lives in the Lake Norman area, is asked if there's a certain pressure being on the clock for months at a time, he just smiles.

"I really don't think so," Polian said. "Because what people outside miss is that once you're in the process, that's all you are thinking about. So it's a question of who's the best player? Not how's it going to be perceived; none of that enters in.