Panthers brass finding "clarity" ahead of NFL draft 

"Obviously, it's a huge decision for the organization," Fitterer said. "The evaluation portion of it – a lot of that was done prior to this. We've gone back just to rewatch, refresh."

Whoever the Panthers pick, Fitterer said he knows to avoid placing immediate expectations on a rookie quarterback. Through coaching hires and in free agency, they've worked to put their young signal-caller in the position to succeed – so it comes down to making the right decision on what quarterback can make it happen.

"It's not like we're expecting this quarterback to come in and instantly just make everything happen (and) everything changes immediately," Fitterer said. "You've seen it with Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen; it takes time. And you have to surround him with the right people, and you have to surround him with the right coaching. But I think we've done that.