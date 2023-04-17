DJ Chark hoping to get back to his old form

Included in that stretch was his big game against the Panthers here in December on a record-cold day at Bank of America Stadium. Two weeks later, the Lions finished their season at Green Bay, but that was just Chark's first trip to the frozen tundra in January. He returned to Green Bay days later to see noted foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who repaired the issue from the previous surgery and set him back on course to be ready for the year.

Panthers coach Frank Reich said that the most recent procedure should get Chark back to his pre-injury form, which the Panthers would love to see. With a new quarterback rolling in soon, having a deep-play threat (Chark has averaged 14.4 yards per reception in his five seasons) would be an excellent complement to veteran wideout Adam Thielen, tight end Hayden Hurst, and a quality pass-catching running back in Miles Sanders.

"We're very optimistic that the procedure that he had done is going to end up to be a good story that is going to clean up the issue that he's been fighting for a couple of years and really give him the best chance to stay on the field," Reich said in March.

Chark said after consulting with Anderson, he decided to go ahead with this latest procedure, which could slow his acclimation to a new team a bit (though he's walking without a boot or any support and is looking forward to getting on the field soon). But the hope is it pays long-term dividends. While he may not be 100 percent by the start of OTAs, the expectation is that he could be doing things this offseason and be ready by training camp.

"I didn't necessarily have to have the (most recent) surgery," Chark said. "But if I want to get back to the best version of myself, and as far as health-wise, it was best to go ahead and do it.

"Now I'm in the process of recovery. Feel pretty good. I'm still working towards where I want to be, but I feel really confident in it."

Chark also feels more at home in the new offense than a new guy ought to be. He said since new Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown (formerly of the Rams) designed the playbook, and last year's Lions quarterback Jared Goff came from that same Rams system, a lot of what he's already heard in his short time with the Panthers sounds familiar.

So once he's running full speed, he's planning on hitting the ground running.

"I feel like this is something I do pretty well; I enjoy doing that," he said of the prospect of being a deep threat in a place he's already been one. "That's something that I've done pretty much my whole life. So it's good to be able to come in and obviously challenge other players to do the same.

"That's what I do. That's what brings me joy."