Panthers sign wide receiver Damiere Byrd

He caught a career-best 47 passes for 604 yards and a touchdown in 2020 with the Patriots (when he was reunited with quarterback Cam Newton), and he caught a 47-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for the Falcons last year against the Panthers.

While some deep speed can't hurt, even with the addition of DJ Chark this offseason, Byrd can also be a help on special teams. The Panthers are still looking for some options in that area, and Byrd is an accomplished player in the kicking game on both coverage and returns.