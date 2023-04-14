Panthers sign wide receiver Damiere Byrd

Apr 14, 2023 at 02:34 PM
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another experienced receiver who should be able to help the team in multiple ways.

The fact he knows his way around doesn't hurt, either.

The Panthers agreed to terms with//signed veteran wide receiver Damiere Byrd Friday.

The 30-year-old Byrd was here from 2015 to 2018 after signing as an undrafted rookie from South Carolina.

His speed always stood out (he ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at his pro day), but he was unfortunate with some injuries during his first stint here. He's also had stints with the Cardinals, Patriots, Bears, and Falcons and has 130 career receptions for 1,689 yards and seven touchdowns.

He caught a career-best 47 passes for 604 yards and a touchdown in 2020 with the Patriots (when he was reunited with quarterback Cam Newton), and he caught a 47-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for the Falcons last year against the Panthers.

While some deep speed can't hurt, even with the addition of DJ Chark this offseason, Byrd can also be a help on special teams. The Panthers are still looking for some options in that area, and Byrd is an accomplished player in the kicking game on both coverage and returns.

His 103-yard touchdown on a kickoff return in 2017 was a Panthers franchise record and the last time the Panthers have scored on a kickoff return.

Damiere Byrd re-signed with Carolina in April of 2023. He played for the Panthers previously from 2016-18.

