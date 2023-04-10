Thomas Brown dives into the work behind creating all-new playbook

Brown's background in the NFL has been with Los Angeles, collaborating with Sean McVay from 2020-22. Brown's role grew under McVay in his three years with the Rams, and he worked in an assistant head coaching role for two seasons while leading running backs in their 2021 Super Bowl season and tight ends in 2022. He called McVay "one of the best in the game" as an offensive-minded head coach and said much of what he'll bring to Carolina comes from that exposure.

Brown also spent nine seasons coaching at the college level, naming Richt, Andy Ludwig, Bill Legg, Brian Schottenheimer, Bryan McClendon, and Marcus Satterfield as influences. He said he has pulled from every experience to craft the Panthers' playbook, learning from what worked and what hadn't.

Brown said building an NFL playbook also has to account for "werewolves" (which is what Staley calls consistently strong defensive players in the league), speed, and complexity. It's about taking their knowledge, marrying it with what works for the current personnel, setting a philosophy, and building around a foundation.

For the Panthers, that philosophy starts with protecting the football, building around strengths up front, creating an "illusion of complexity" to stay ahead of defenses, attacking with tempo, and maintaining "situational excellence" on third down, two-minute scenarios, and closing out games, Brown said.

"For the most part, it is mostly building off what you already know," Brown said. "You find things that work well. But most importantly, does it work well for the players that you have? If it doesn't, it's not worth spending time going through and trying to add in to it.

"There's definitely a process when it comes to setting a foundation, who you want to be philosophically, and making sure whatever plays you're bringing up fit into that same identity and philosophy."

Keeping the mindset centered around the offensive line is paramount, especially through the early parts of writing the playbook. Brown knows that the importance can't be understated.

"Everything starts up front when it comes to how you protect the quarterback, how you run the football, your play-action game," Brown said. "If those guys aren't in sync and can't perform at a high level, I don't really care how good your quarterback, running back, receivers, and tight ends are because we won't have the time to operate if those guys can't get it done.