After free agency, other draft needs coming into focus

PASS-RUSHER

The Panthers have one of the best in the league in Brian Burns, and it's possible that he's better suited to rush in a 3-4 than he was in a 4-3.

The problem is, they don't have other natural options to play outside linebacker in a 3-4.

Neither Yetur Gross-Matos nor Marquis Haynes Sr. are natural fits, at least based on the conventional body types at the position. And while Amaré Barno has shown some flashes of being Burns-ish, he's still a young player who is learning a new defense.

If a pass-rusher was available at 39, they almost have to consider taking one there. Those guys get drafted early for a reason — because they're extremely valuable.

Also, Burns is entering the final year of his rookie contract (working on an extension is on the post-draft to-do list), so there has to be some long-term thinking at the position.