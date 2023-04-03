Damar Hamlin, American Heart Association join Panthers for CPR training event

Apr 03, 2023 at 03:36 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
David Tepper, Damar Hamlin, Nicole Tepper
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers are at the forefront of NFL teams providing lifesaving training to members of their community, and it's a cause close to their hearts.

Tepper Sports and Entertainment, in partnership with the American Heart Association, hosted CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) training and education courses at the Atrium Health Dome on Monday. The training during the event shared lifesaving skills with members of TSE staff and some Panthers players, with Atrium Health providing the opportunity for PSL owners as well.

Nicole Tepper joined Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, whose life was saved by CPR earlier this year after he collapsed on the field following a hit during a game against Cincinnati, and American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown to give remarks during the event.

David Tepper, Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles, city manager Marcus Jones, and team president Kristi Coleman were also in attendance, as well as Panthers players Johnny Hekker, Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, Jeremy Chinn, Marquis Haynes Sr., and Chuba Hubbard, who participated in the training as well.

"The feedback is amazing," Nicole Tepper said. "It's interesting to hear people say, 'I would not have done this on my own,' or 'Where would I even start?' For them to be here getting certified, and also getting educated, and being able to pass that information along to their loved ones or people in their community is super important."

Tepper added she was inspired to coordinate the event following Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest and news of Bills co-owner Kim Pegula's cardiac arrest over the summer. Hamlin and Pegula received lifesaving CPR, and Tepper wished to provide resources for all TSE employees to become CPR certified.

Just before the Super Bowl this year, Tepper met with director of community relations Riley Fields to begin the brainstorming. Upon arriving in Arizona for Super Bowl events, Tepper met Hamlin, and he was excited to join forces for the event.

"Once I saw Nicole at the Super Bowl, telling me about the event, (the) first thing I said was, 'I'll be there,'" Hamlin said during his on-stage comments. "As you can see, anywhere I can (go), everywhere around the world, I just want to keep raising awareness and trying to get as many people that we can CPR certified. Because you never know when you can be that hero."

Damar Hamlin, Nicole Tepper, Vi Lyles
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Tepper also connected with Brown from the American Heart Association during Super Bowl weekend. In her comments during the event, Brown expressed gratitude to the Panthers for "leading the way among NFL teams" in spreading the word and being prepared in case of a cardiac emergency.

Reflecting the urgency of this priority, the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation made a gift to the American Heart Association to support the ongoing mission.

"It's incredible," Brown said. "The way people become aware is when amazing individuals like the Teppers (and) Damar Hamlin make it their life's mission to help make sure everyone has access to training, and that everyone is aware."

Hekker, who participated in the training, said he was "CPR aware" before the event, but that he learned more in-depth information from the session, on-site trainers, and video guidance.

"To be a part of this event – thanks to Nicole and Dave for putting this all together – this is just the initial stone throw that will have ripple effects," Hekker said. "Wherever we go, this isn't just something that stays here. We travel on a vacation, someone drops in a restaurant, we can be there to support in that way as well. This is just a ripple effect that will help keep people alive, and I'm just blessed to be a part of it."

Johnny Hekker
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

In her closing statement, Tepper thanked Hamlin, Brown, and everyone who helped coordinate Monday's event, vowing to help push education further into the community.

"He's making a difference in this world," Tepper said of Hamlin. "So it's a pleasure and an honor for him to be here today, with Nancy and everybody else. Thank you so much to everyone who helped me bring this vision to life. And we're going to continue to help this community in Charlotte and beyond…We're going to continue to do this."

Monday's CPR training and education programming continues Tepper Sports & Entertainment's use of Bank of America Stadium and the Atrium Health Dome as community assets. In addition to hosting this event at the Atrium Health Dome, Bank of America Stadium has served as an early voting site, hosting nearly 20,000 voters total during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles and as a COVID vaccination site in 2021, providing nearly 117,000 vaccinations.

For more information from the American Heart Association on CPR education, training in your community or organization, and other programs, visit this link.

Photos: Damar Hamlin, AHA partner with Panthers for CPR training

View photos from Monday's CPR training in the Atrium Health Dome as Nicole Tepper invited Bills player Damar Hamlin and the American Heart Association to be on hand and support team, staff and community members learn CPR.

A41I4671
1 / 87
1CW13282
2 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13286
3 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13301
4 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13303
5 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13305
6 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13310
7 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13315
8 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13322
9 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13325
10 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13327
11 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13338
12 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13351
13 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13355
14 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13360
15 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13368
16 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13370
17 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13376
18 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13383
19 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13389
20 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13393
21 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13394
22 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13400
23 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13406
24 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13411
25 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13418
26 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13425
27 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13428
28 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13436
29 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13445
30 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13450
31 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13462
32 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13474
33 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13502
34 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13504
35 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13507
36 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13510
37 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13520
38 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13530
39 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13533
40 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13537
41 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13555
42 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13567
43 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13582
44 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13588
45 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13600
46 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13606
47 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13613
48 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13617
49 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13648
50 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13663
51 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13668
52 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13673
53 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13685
54 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13691
55 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13710
56 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13715
57 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13722
58 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13741
59 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13747
60 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13758
61 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13797
62 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13804
63 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13820
64 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13825
65 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13836
66 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13844
67 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13849
68 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
A41I4381
69 / 87
A41I4388
70 / 87
A41I4401
71 / 87
A41I4408
72 / 87
A41I4421
73 / 87
A41I4441
74 / 87
A41I4450
75 / 87
A41I4474
76 / 87
A41I4554
77 / 87
A41I4567
78 / 87
A41I4572
79 / 87
A41I4585
80 / 87
A41I4610
81 / 87
A41I4619
82 / 87
A41I4626
83 / 87
A41I4665
84 / 87
A41I4678
85 / 87
A41I4695
86 / 87
A41I4704
87 / 87
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 Mock Draft Report 5.0: Entering draft month

Check out who media outlets are projecting to the Panthers as the month of this year's NFL draft has arrived.

news

Next Chapter: Safety Cam Newton thrives as part of NFL Players Choir

Former Panther Cam Newton – the first one, a defensive back – has been involved with the players choir in his post-football life.

news

Anthony Richardson aiming toward a high ceiling

The 20-year-old Florida quarterback literally hit the practice facility ceiling during his pro day, and he hopes his NFL ceiling is higher.

news

Five things to know about DJ Chark

The Panthers signed the 26-year-old wide receiver to help bolster a young room. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Live updates from quarterback pro days

Follow coverage from Panthers reporters at pro days in Ohio State, Alabama, Kentucky and Florida.

news

Ask The Old Guy: On the road again

During a blur of travel from pro days to the league meetings, sometimes you need to take a 30,000-foot view of what's been going on for the Panthers.

news

Panthers hoping DJ Chark recovers old form after surgery

Frank Reich was enthusiastic about the deep speed of his newest receiver, saying that a recent surgery could fix a persistent problem.

news

Frank Reich committed to deliberate quarterback "process"

Their road-show will continue tomorrow, but the Panthers know that getting the No. 1 overall pick right is so valuable that they have to be thorough.

news

Doug Pederson: Frank Reich will be good for rookie QB

Having seen the work he did in Philadelphia, the Jaguars coach thinks the Panthers are in good hands. Plus, the Bengals will miss Vonn Bell's playmaking and leadership.

news

Next Chapter: Nick Goings embraces new passions

The former running back still calls North Carolina home after his eight-year career with the Panthers.

news

Panthers trade kicker Zane Gonzalez to San Francisco

Carolina received conditional late-round 2025 compensation as part of the deal.

Advertising