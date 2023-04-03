Damar Hamlin, American Heart Association join Panthers for CPR training event

"The feedback is amazing," Nicole Tepper said. "It's interesting to hear people say, 'I would not have done this on my own,' or 'Where would I even start?' For them to be here getting certified, and also getting educated, and being able to pass that information along to their loved ones or people in their community is super important."

Tepper added she was inspired to coordinate the event following Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest and news of Bills co-owner Kim Pegula's cardiac arrest over the summer. Hamlin and Pegula received lifesaving CPR, and Tepper wished to provide resources for all TSE employees to become CPR certified.

Just before the Super Bowl this year, Tepper met with director of community relations Riley Fields to begin the brainstorming. Upon arriving in Arizona for Super Bowl events, Tepper met Hamlin, and he was excited to join forces for the event.