Panthers sign linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill

Apr 04, 2023 at 01:22 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Kamu Grugier-Hill

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some more depth on defense and a top-end special teams player Tuesday, signing veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.

The 28-year-old Grugier-Hill has experience as a starter with the Eagles and Texans and has 37 career starts in 98 appearances.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Patriots from Eastern Illinois, he has also spent time with the Dolphins and Cardinals.

He has two career interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, giving them solid cover at the inside linebacker spots behind Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu.

But he also gives them a proven special teams player, someone who can shore up that area in the wake of a number of free-agent departures. The Panthers let a number of key contributors in that area hit free agency (though they retained Sam Franklin Jr.), so adding back someone with a resume there helps.

The Panthers will begin their offseason program next week as new head coach Frank Reich gets to know his new players in the building for the first time.

Best of Kamu Grugier-Hill through the years

Kamu Grugier-Hill has played with the Cardinals (2022), Texans (2021-22), Dolphins (2020) and Eagles (2016-19).

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
1 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
2 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
3 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) walks on the field against the Denver Broncos before an an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
4 / 31

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) walks on the field against the Denver Broncos before an an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Justin Edmonds/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25) runs against Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
5 / 31

Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25) runs against Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers tight end Tyler Kroft (47) is hit by Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
6 / 31

San Francisco 49ers tight end Tyler Kroft (47) is hit by Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) runs against Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
7 / 31

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) runs against Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Justin Rex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, left, forces a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the second half in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
8 / 31

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, left, forces a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the second half in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) makes the catch as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
9 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) makes the catch as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texan linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game with the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
10 / 31

Houston Texan linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game with the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
11 / 31

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
12 / 31

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (NFL Photos via AP)
13 / 31

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (NFL Photos via AP)

NFL Photos
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and running back Phillip Lindsay (30) celebrate after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
14 / 31

Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and running back Phillip Lindsay (30) celebrate after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
15 / 31

Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Justin Rex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) is pressured by Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
16 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) is pressured by Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
17 / 31

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) walks to the locker room after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
18 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) walks to the locker room after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) runs onto the field during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan.8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
19 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) runs onto the field during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan.8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball among defenders Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) and Christian Kirksey (58) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
20 / 31

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball among defenders Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) and Christian Kirksey (58) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) grabs a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
21 / 31

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) grabs a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
22 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
23 / 31

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) reacts to a play during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
24 / 31

Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) reacts to a play during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) stiff arms Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
25 / 31

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) stiff arms Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles away from Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
26 / 31

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles away from Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) holds his helmet on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday Nov. 7, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
27 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) holds his helmet on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday Nov. 7, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) reacts after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
28 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) reacts after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
29 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
30 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) runs toward the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
31 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) runs toward the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
