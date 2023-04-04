Panthers sign linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some more depth on defense and a top-end special teams player Tuesday, signing veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.

The 28-year-old Grugier-Hill has experience as a starter with the Eagles and Texans and has 37 career starts in 98 appearances.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Patriots from Eastern Illinois, he has also spent time with the Dolphins and Cardinals.

He has two career interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, giving them solid cover at the inside linebacker spots behind Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu.

But he also gives them a proven special teams player, someone who can shore up that area in the wake of a number of free-agent departures. The Panthers let a number of key contributors in that area hit free agency (though they retained Sam Franklin Jr.), so adding back someone with a resume there helps.