Ask The Old Guy: Break out the crystal ball

Hi Darin - love reading your work almost as much as I have enjoyed this off-season! I will also take credit for manifesting us trading up from #9 to #1 way back on Valentine's Day on this very website. That said, my question could be considered as if I didn't approve of the move.

Getting to it, would you be able to shed light on whether or not there was consideration on waiting until next year with the supposed "can't miss" prospects such as Caleb Williams or Drake Maye? The question came to mind when listening to one of the recent interviews, and advanced scouting was mentioned. To be clear, I'm 100,000 percent on board with the move made to go to number one because I am of the belief at least three of the QBs would be just fine with the coaching staff that has been assembled, PLUS having Andy Dalton as a bridge/backup. I'm also like many fans that are ready to return to our glory days ASAP and know a franchise QB is a key requisite. Thanks, and KEEP POUNDING! — Corey, Myrtle Beach, SC

Speaking of seers, you probably knew you were going to be this week's Friend Of The Mailbag, and will be getting the appropriate honorarium soon.

It feels like we do this every year. When we know who the quarterbacks are, we spend a couple of months picking them apart, finding every flaw, and talking ourselves out of the current crop in favor of the perfect prospects in the future. And then next year, we spend a couple of months picking those guys apart, and we start imagining that next year's class is even better.

So here's the deal. Frank Reich was on the rental QB treadmill for five years in Indy after Andrew Luck's retirement. The Panthers have been on it for the last four. At a certain point, you can't keep talking about getting off it. Eventually, you have to do it (which I should apply to this pile of laundry, as well).

I am intrigued by Williams. I think Maye's going to be really good at this (I also think there's no reason for players like them to play another non-highly-compensated down of college football, so god bless NIL).

Corey's larger point is the valid one. The reason you feel good about drafting one of these guys this year is because of the coaching staff Frank Reich has assembled and having Dalton in the room to offer day-to-day help with the adjustment to the NFL as a rookie starter (since he did it in Cincinnati).